3 laptop cooling pad deals under $35 — keep your laptop from overheating

Today's laptops require good air circulation and depending on your placement and hardware, may run hotter than normal during extended use. Gamers especially know all too well how a laptop can reach temperatures hot enough to fry an egg on.

That's why a laptop cooling pad is a wise investment to prevent overheating and prolong the life of your laptop. And don't worry, you won't have to spend a small fortune. In fact, I found 3 top-rated laptop cooling pad deals under $35 for your consideration.

For instance, you can get the Targus 17-inch Dual Fan Laptop Chill Mat for $29 ($10 off) at Amazon. This laptop cooling pad features a soft neoprene surface and a dual fan design for effective heat management.

Though we didn't try it ourselves, feedback from satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners are pleased with its cooling capabilities, ease of use, and easy set up via USB-A connectivity.

If you're a gamer interested in maximum cooling because why not, this next deal is for you. Click Amazon's on-page coupon and add the Enhance Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad Stand to your cart for $33 ($2 off). That's $16 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the Seenda Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad.

The Enhance Gaming Laptop Cooler has five oversized, super quiet fans that run up to 2630 rpm and three adjustable height settings.

Looking for a portable laptop cooling pad that you can take everywhere? Take an extra 10% off the already discounted Havit Cooling Pad via Amazon's on-page coupon and grab it for just $25 ($15 off).

Havit's slim and portable laptop cooling pad features three mouse-quiet fans and works as a laptop stand with two adjustable height settings. Even better, it's outfitted with a built-in USB hub to instantly boost your laptop's connectivity.

Whether you're typing away in documents or having a long gaming session, a laptop cooling pad helps you stay chill. Browse my recommended cooling laptop pads under $35 below.

3 best laptop cooling pads

Targus 17 Inch Dual Fan Lap Chill Mat: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon takes $10 off the Targus 17-inch Dual Fan Chill Mat. Integrated into its design are dual fans to promote effective heat dispersion. Powered by your laptop via USB-A connectivity. the Targus Dual Fan Chill Mat supports laptops up to 17-inches and supplies you with four extra USB hubs.

Enhance Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad : was $35 now $33 at Amazon Save 10% on the Enhanced Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad via Amazon's on page coupon. Ideal for gaming laptops, it has five oversized yet quiet fans for maximum cooling. It has a wide surface and fits most laptops up to 17 inches. For an ergonomic experience for gaming and productivity, it doubles as a stand with 3 adjustable height settings.