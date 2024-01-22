How to get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, smartwatch and tablet all for free from Verizon

Verizon's Galaxy S24 preorder deals can net you Samsung's latest Galaxy S flagship phone for free. New to the iconic Galaxy S series are Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, AI features, and longer battery life.

One standout Verizon offer bundles the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (valued at $999) with a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab (valued at $549) — all for free. To qualify for this offer, trade-in any model Samsung phone in any condition and open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited plan.

Don't want the watch and tablet? Verizon will still give you a free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or entry model Samsung Galaxy S24 (valued at $799). Similarly, you can get yourself a sweet rebate on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (valued at $1,299). Simply trade-in your old phone to receive up to $1,000 back in monthly billing credits over your 36-month contract. Again, you must activate your new Galaxy S24 Series phone on Verizon's Unlimited plan.

Whether you want to make the switch to Verizon or upgrade to the latest Android phone, Verizon's Galaxy S24 preorder deals are worth browsing.

Today's best Verizon Galaxy S24 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Bundle: $1,549 free @ Verizon w/ new line and trade-in

Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (with free storage upgrade), Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Tab all for free from Verizon. To qualify for this offer, trade-in any model Samsung phone in any condition and open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited plan. This offer is open to new and existing customers. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB 512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24: $799 $0 @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Verizon and get up to $800 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Verizon Galaxy S24 preorders are expected to arrive by Jan. 31. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999 $0 @ Verizon

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Verizon and get up to $1,000 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Verizon Galaxy S24 Plus preorders are expected to arrive by Jan. 31. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB 512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1