How to get a Galaxy S24 Plus for free from Verizon, online or in-store

Verizon Galaxy S24 deals this month offer Samsung's latest flagship for free. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life.

For a limited time, Verizon will give you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (valued at $999) for free with you trade-in any model Samsung phone in any condition and open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited plan.

Similarly, you can get yourself a sweet rebate on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (valued at $1,299). Simply trade-in your old phone to receive up to $1,000 back in monthly billing credits over your 36-month contract. Again, you must activate your new Galaxy S24 Series phone on Verizon's Unlimited plan.

Whether you want to make the switch to Verizon or upgrade to the latest Android phone, Verizon's Galaxy S24 deals are worth a look. Don't like contracts? Amazon offers the Galaxy S24+ Plus (Unlocked) for $969 ($150 off) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked) for $1,149 ($150 off) during its Big Spring Sale.

Today's best Verizon Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $0 @ Verizon

Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Verizon and get up to $1,000 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s24/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $0 @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Verizon and get up to $800 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1