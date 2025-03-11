7 Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I wanted to upgrade my audio gear

Sony manufactures some of the industry's best headphones and is a brand synonymous with high-quality sound. From my personal experience, the 2019 Sony WH-XB900Ns still sound as good as the day I bought them.

If they conked out on me today and I wanted to upgrade, there are several Sony headphone deals I have my eye on. Great sound, solid noise-cellation, and optimal comfort are important to me.

That said, I'd snag the latest flaship Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $329 ($70 off) at Amazon or pick it up from the nearest Best Buy. I'd buy them with confidence, knowing that our Laptop Mag audio expert rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars. You'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review that we praise their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.

It's the Editor's Choice noise-cancelling Sony headphones.

Listen, my music playlist includes bass-heavy genres like dancehall reggae, hip-hop, and '90s house music. For that reason, I'd benefit from the boomin' bass of the Sony ULT WEAR for $149 ($50 off) at Amazon. Again, Best Buy mirrors this Sony headphones deal.

In our hands-on Sony ULT WEAR review, our audio expert says they sounded amazing. Plus, they provide impressive noise cancellation that rivals pricier competitors.

If I wanted to replace my Sony WF-C500 earbuds, I'd snap up those new Sony LinkBuds Fit for $179 (20 off) from Amazon or Best Buy. We didn't get our hands on Sony's latest noise-cancelling earbuds for testing, however, our previous-gen Sony LinkBuds S review tells me all I need to know.

They earned our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award for their balanced, well-defined sound, comfortable fit, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. I expect the LinkBuds Fit to be on par and welcome the new wing-tipped stay put design. As a cheaper alternative, I'd consider the Sony LinkBuds S for $129 ($70 off).

These are just a few of the Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I needed an audio upgrade. Keep scrolling to see my full list of recommendations.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 at Amazon Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in one of today's best headphone deals from Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Price check: Best Buy $129