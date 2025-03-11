7 Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I wanted to upgrade my audio gear
Browse these Sony headphone deals and save on our audio upgrade this spring.
Sony manufactures some of the industry's best headphones and is a brand synonymous with high-quality sound. From my personal experience, the 2019 Sony WH-XB900Ns still sound as good as the day I bought them.
If they conked out on me today and I wanted to upgrade, there are several Sony headphone deals I have my eye on. Great sound, solid noise-cellation, and optimal comfort are important to me.
That said, I'd snag the latest flaship Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $329 ($70 off) at Amazon or pick it up from the nearest Best Buy. I'd buy them with confidence, knowing that our Laptop Mag audio expert rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars. You'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review that we praise their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
It's the Editor's Choice noise-cancelling Sony headphones.
Listen, my music playlist includes bass-heavy genres like dancehall reggae, hip-hop, and '90s house music. For that reason, I'd benefit from the boomin' bass of the Sony ULT WEAR for $149 ($50 off) at Amazon. Again, Best Buy mirrors this Sony headphones deal.
In our hands-on Sony ULT WEAR review, our audio expert says they sounded amazing. Plus, they provide impressive noise cancellation that rivals pricier competitors.
If I wanted to replace my Sony WF-C500 earbuds, I'd snap up those new Sony LinkBuds Fit for $179 (20 off) from Amazon or Best Buy. We didn't get our hands on Sony's latest noise-cancelling earbuds for testing, however, our previous-gen Sony LinkBuds S review tells me all I need to know.
They earned our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award for their balanced, well-defined sound, comfortable fit, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. I expect the LinkBuds Fit to be on par and welcome the new wing-tipped stay put design. As a cheaper alternative, I'd consider the Sony LinkBuds S for $129 ($70 off).
These are just a few of the Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I needed an audio upgrade. Keep scrolling to see my full list of recommendations.
Today's best Sony headphone deals
One of the best Sony headphone deals from Amazon knocks $70 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise cancellation powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Cheaper alternative: Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 ($100 off)
Price check: Best Buy $329
Amazon takes $50 off the Sony Ult Wear in this limited time deal. If you prioritize boomin' bass, crystal clear sound, and noise cancellation, Sony ULT WEAR headphones are worth considering. In our hands-on Sony ULT WEAR review, they sounded amazing and delivered impressive noise-cancellation that rivals pricier competitors.
Features: Sony Integrated Processor V1, noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio, Bluetooth 5.2
Price check: Best Buy $149
Save $60 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720Ns feature high-quality sound, Sony's Integrated Processor V1, multipoint connection for up to two devices, and up to 35 hours of battery life between charges.
Price check: Best Buy $99 | Sony $99
Save $50 on Sony WF-1000XM5, the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds money can buy. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation, and tons of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Save $20 on the new Sony LinkBuds Fit noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. We didn't test this latest release, however, we named the previous-gen Sony LinkBuds S review our Editor's Choice Award for balanced, well-defined sound, comfortable fit, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. We expect the LinkBuds Fit to be just as impressive and appreciate its wing-tipped stay put ddesign
Cheaper alternative: Sony LinkBuds S for $129 ($70 off)
Price check: Best Buy $179
Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in one of today's best headphone deals from Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality, and solid active noise cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $129
Save $41 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds in this white scheme and block out the world with noise canceling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic, and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.
Price check: Best Buy $79 w/ membership
