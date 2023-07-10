Forget Prime Day, I recommend you grab this HP Spectre x360 for just $799 right now!

Forget Prime Day, I recommend you grab this HP Spectre x360 for just $799 at Best Buy. If you're in the market for a laptop, you'll want to check out the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. Today, this powerful 2-in-1 laptop we recommend is heavily discounted.

Currently, Best Buy offers the 13th Gen Intel HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop for just $799 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. That's a staggering $700 off its regular price of $1,499 and this HP laptop's lowest price ever. Hands down, this is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

If you don't have a My Best Buy paid membership, you still get the HP Spectre x360 for $899 ($600 off) which is also a solid deal.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $799 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus or Total membership

Save $700 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the lastest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD. If you don't have a My Best Buy paid membership, you still get the HP Spectre x360 for $899 ($600 off) which is also a solid deal.

The 2023 HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. This laptop on sale packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen with optional stylus support for marking up documents, jotting down notes or sketching. Entertainment comes to life thanks to HP Quad Speakers tuned by the experts Bang & Olufsen.

Powering the laptop is the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is 512GB SSD of ample PCIe NVMe storage which is up to 12.8x faster than a SATA SSD. This translates into faster boot times, file transfers and downloads.

Although we didn't test this new release, its predecessor earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award. In our 2022 HP Spectre x360 14 review, we praise its marvelous touch screen, excellent performance and solid battery life. The laptop's elegant, sturdy design was also among the things we liked about it. Following a series of real-world and performance testing, we gave the HP Spectre x360 a 4 out of 5-star rating. Expect the new HP Spectre x360 14 to be on par if not surpass its previous-gen sibling, given its CPU and SSD performance enhancements.

At 3.0 pounds and 11.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches, the HP Spectre 14 is right in line with competing 2-in-1 laptops. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 (3.1 pounds, 12.5 x 9.1 x 0.6 inches) and Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip OLED (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.74 inches).

Port-wise the HP Spectre x360 14 supplies you with the basics. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 x USB 3.2 Type A port. If you need more ports for your connectivity needs, we recommend investing in USB-Type C hub.

At $700 below list, the HP Spectre x360 is too good to pass up.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts July 11 at 3 a.m. ET so we're just hours away. For more summer savings on mobile tech, gaming and more, check out our Prime Day 2023 hub.