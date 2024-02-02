Don't wait! These amazing OnePlus 12 preorder freebies run out on Feb. 6

Now up for preorder, the OnePlus 12 is the best smartphone to buy if you want flagship features for a budget price. If you're shopping around for an unlocked phone under $1000, here's a great bargain worth your while.

Through Feb. 6, preorder the OnePlus 12 for $799 at Amazon to get a free storage and RAM upgrade. The 512GB model OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM usually costs $899, so that's $100 in savings. You're essentially getting the top tier OnePlus 12 for an entry level price. At just under $800, this is one of the best phone deals for the money. You can also get it from Best Buy for the same price.

The OnePlus 12 releases on Feb. 6 so Amazon preorders ship to arrive by then. Best Buy OnePlus 12 preorders ship by Feb. 9.

Preorder the OnePlus 12