Don't wait! These amazing OnePlus 12 preorder freebies run out on Feb. 6
Preorder the OnePlus 12 to get a free memory upgrade
Now up for preorder, the OnePlus 12 is the best smartphone to buy if you want flagship features for a budget price. If you're shopping around for an unlocked phone under $1000, here's a great bargain worth your while.
Through Feb. 6, preorder the OnePlus 12 for $799 at Amazon to get a free storage and RAM upgrade. The 512GB model OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM usually costs $899, so that's $100 in savings. You're essentially getting the top tier OnePlus 12 for an entry level price. At just under $800, this is one of the best phone deals for the money. You can also get it from Best Buy for the same price.
The OnePlus 12 releases on Feb. 6 so Amazon preorders ship to arrive by then. Best Buy OnePlus 12 preorders ship by Feb. 9.
Preorder the OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12 Unlocked (512GB)
Was:
$899
Now: $799 @ Amazon
Get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the OnePlus 12 which saves you $100.
Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDR ViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation support, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14
Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 6, 2024
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this unlocked OnePlus 12 phone
Price comparison: Best Buy $799 (ships by Feb. 9)
Reviews: In our OnePlus 12 hand-on review, we praise the phone's stylish, elegant, sturdy design, excellent display and snappy, powerful performance.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: You're looking for a flagship alternative Android phone with a large 120Hz display for smooth gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a phone with a superior camera that's on par with the imaging performance of Samsung and Google flagships.
