Don't wait for Black Friday, save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro today
Act fast to save $400 on an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro
Launched in October 2023, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones for Android users and iPhone ditchers. Replaced by the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive automatic Google updates through October 2030, so it still has plenty of life left in it.
The Pixel 8 Pro is on sale for just $599 at Woot for a limited time. It usually costs $999, so that's $400 off and the lowest price ever on Woot. If you need a new daily driver sooner rather than later, this is one of the best early Black Friday phone deals to grab now.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, a triple camera array, and a massive 5,050 mAh battery. With high-end specs and useful functions like Gemini AI and Circle to Search, next to the latest Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 8 Pro affords you the best Android experience in a mobile phone.
Woot deals typically sell out quickly, so I recommend you act fast.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal
Overview:
Save $400 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, unlocked for activation with a carrier of your choice.
Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This is the Pixel 8 Pro's lowest price ever on Woot.
Price comparison: Amazon $719 | Best Buy $999 | Google Store $999
Reviews: Although we haven't reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro from Google, Tom's Guide and Tech Radar give it high praise. Reviewers like the Pixel 8 Pro for its matte glass design, camera features, and fast charging support.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Buy it if: You want a high-end phone that takes excellent photos, performs eexceptionallywell, and lasts longer than a day between charges.
Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone primarily for calls, texting, and web browsing.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.