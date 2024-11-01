Don't wait for Black Friday, save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro today

Launched in October 2023, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones for Android users and iPhone ditchers. Replaced by the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro will receive automatic Google updates through October 2030, so it still has plenty of life left in it.

The Pixel 8 Pro is on sale for just $599 at Woot for a limited time. It usually costs $999, so that's $400 off and the lowest price ever on Woot. If you need a new daily driver sooner rather than later, this is one of the best early Black Friday phone deals to grab now.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, a triple camera array, and a massive 5,050 mAh battery. With high-end specs and useful functions like Gemini AI and Circle to Search, next to the latest Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 8 Pro affords you the best Android experience in a mobile phone.

Woot deals typically sell out quickly, so I recommend you act fast.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal