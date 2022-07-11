Don't miss these Sony noise-cancelling wireless headphones at an all-time low of $124 ahead of Prime Day!

Sony's WH-XB910N are an excellent alternative to the company's pricey flagship WH-1000MX5 and for Amazon's annual Prime Day sale you can get them cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can get the solid Sony WH-XB910N for $178 at Amazon. Originally $249, that's over half off their retail price and $25 cheaper than we've seen them previously.

This Prime Day deal takes $125 off the excellent Sony WH-XB910N. These wireless headphones feature lengthy battery life, a nearly identical design to Sony's pricier headphones and bold and dynamic sound.

Sony's WH-XB910N may not be a threat to its flagship WH-1000XM5, but they are a strong option for those looking to spend hundreds less. They feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), bold and dynamic sound, Sony 360 Reality Audio and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) support, lengthy playtime and strong connectivity.

As we note in our Sony WH-XB910N review, we love these headphones offering many of the best features of the WH-1000 series at a much more affordable price point. Overall, the Sony WH-XB910N earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us.

In real-world testing, the WH-XB910N headphones delivered bass for days and offered superb channel separation for more nuanced recordings. The ability to fine tune your settings in the equalizer will let you find the perfect balance for you and your listening habits.

The ANC was solid outside and if you need to occasionally let the outside world in while you are listening the Ambient Sound mode is outstanding. Naturally you also get access to the Sony Headphones Connect app which gives you 360 Reality Audio and incredibly granular control of your headphones. The app is a massive upgrade over what you will typically get with headphones in this price range.

If you're in the market for any other new tech for back-to-school or just to upgrade your current setup then take a look at the best Amazon Prime Day deals that we've sound so far and stay tuned as more will be coming over the course of the week.