Don't have Prime? The best laptop deals that don't require an Amazon membership, according to experts

Don't have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all the eye-catching Prime Day 2023 deals? Don't worry, I don't either!

But there is good news. It may be Prime Day, but just because you don't have Prime doesn't mean you'll be left out of the discount disco party. As it turns out, many other retailers are participating in staggeringly low deals, too. (For example, Best Buy is having a 'Black Friday in July' sale.) On top of that, you're in good hands because we're laptop reviewers — we know what's worth buying and what's not.

Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day laptop alternative deals.

The best value MacBook

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip in this Prime Day alternative deal. We were highly impressed with the MacBook Air with M1 when we removed it. We were blown away by its zippy performance, slim, minimalist design, and jaw-dropping battery runtime of 14 hours and 41 minutes. This configuration comes with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display. Price check: Best Buy for $749

The best MacBook overall

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro in this Prime Day alternative deal. Why is this particular MacBook my favorite MacBook? Well, next to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it is the longest-lasting laptop we've ever tested! It has a battery runtime of over 18 hours, according to our-in house testing. To put this into perspective, the average laptop can only last 10 hours on a single charge. This particular configuration packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU) 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Best budget Windows laptops

Asus Zenbook 14: $800 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the the Acer Zenbook 14, and of course, you don't need a Prime membership to snag it. The Asus Zenbook 14 is one of the best cheap laptops you can get, and it comes with a touchpad that doubles as a digital numeric keypad, a striking, 2880 x 1800-pixel, 550-nit display, and just enough performance to your casual daily workflow. It comes with 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5-13500H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Swift Go 14: $849 $779 @ Newegg

Save $150 on the the Acer Swift Go 14 in this incredible anti-Prime Day deal by Newegg. This bad boy is less than $1,000, but still managed to surprise us by surpassing the performance scores delivered by the prized M2 MacBook Air. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 14-inch touchscreen. We were also captivated by the Go 14's screen, delivering the most vivid picture we've ever seen.

MSI Prestige 13 EVO 13.3-inch: $1,300 $1049 @ Newegg

Save $250 on the MSI Prestige 13 Evo laptop, which blew us away when we reviewed it. For less than $1,000, this incredible laptop is incredibly lightweight, packs a bright display, has a clicky, tactile keyboard, delivers strong performance, and has long battery life for a sub-$1,500 laptop. It lasted over 12 hours, according to our testing. For perspective, the average budget laptop lasts about 9 hours. This particular configuration comes with an Intel Core i5-1360P GPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display.

Best Windows laptop overall