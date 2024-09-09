Dell Inspiron 15 with Intel i5 CPU falls to just $449 in huge laptop sale
Pick up the Dell Inspiron 15 for just $449
This week, Dell ushers in the fall season early with a huge sale on its best-selling laptops. For a limited time, score deep discounts on Dell laptops that help you connect, create, and get things done.
As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 for just $449 after a $100 discount. Normally $549. the Inspiron 15 is at a stellar price, making it one of the best laptop deals of the season.
If you're looking for an affordable laptop for school or remote work, the Dell Inspiron 15 is one of the best under $500.
Although we didn't get to test this exact model, in our experience with Inspiron laptops find they generally offer great value for the price. We reviewed its rival HP Pavillion 14 which ran on the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics as the laptop in this deal. We rated it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid value for the price and colorful display.
We expect the Inspiron 15 in this deal to be just as impressive. Expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating docs, streaming content, or diving into some light gaming.
Shop Dell's entire sale and learn more about the Dell Inspiron 15 below.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 15 deal
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop
Was: $549
Now: $449 @ Dell
Overview:
For a limited time, save $100 on the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.
Release date: July 2024
Price check: Amazon $499 (via 3rd party seller)
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this particular Inspiron 15 laptop,
Reviews: While we didn't test this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop, its hardware configuration is more than adequate for day-to-day multitasking. The HP Pavillion 14 we rated 4 out of 5 stars ran on the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU and 16GB of RAM as the Inspiron 15 in this deal. Like its competitor, we expect it to deliver solid performance for the price.
Buy if: You're looking for a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game.
Don't buy if: You need a laptop that can handle more graphically intense programs or games, or want a laptop with a brighter display. Check out other Best Buy laptop deals to see more of our favorite picks.
