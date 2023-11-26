Dell Cyber Monday deals 2023: Save up to $700 on Dell, Alienware laptops and more

Dell Cyber Monday deals are now live with steep discounts on Dell and Alienware laptops, monitors, and PC accessories. In fact, the saving are better than Black Friday with up to $700 off select Dell Inspiron and XPS laptops as well as Alienware and Dell gaming PCs. And if you're still shopping around for a business laptop, save up to 60% on Latitude, Vostro, and Precision Workstations.

So if your workspace or gaming rig needs an overhaul or you're shopping early this year, don't miss Dell's Cyber Monday sale. Keep in mind that many of Dell's best deals are limited in quantity. These tend to go fast, so if you see a deal you like, I recommend you act fast.

From laptops to accessories, see my favorite Dell Cyber Monday deals below:

Dell Cyber Monday deals

Laptops

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $899 $599 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD.

Gaming PCs

Dell G16 RTX 3060: $1,299 $899 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell G16 with this Dell Black Friday deal if you're looking for an affordable powerhouse. In our Dell G16 review, the gaming laptop garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us. Although we wish its battery life gave more gameplay, it makes up for it with impressive gaming performance, a sturdy build and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. We took last year's model for a spin and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We liked its sleek, portable design, great overall and gaming performance, as well as its super-fast transfer speeds. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $2,099 $1,399 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday sale knocks $700 off the Alienware m16. In terms of gaming laptops, it's among the industry's most beastly machines. Whether you're AAA gaming at high refresh rates, editing videos or creating, it doesn't disappoint. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3420: $1,396 $699 @ Dell

Save $696 on the Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simultaneously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11605G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD.

Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,303 $839 @ Dell

Save $1,474 on the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

Monitors

Dell 24" FHD Monitor: $149 $69 @ Dell

At 53% off, this Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor deal puts $80 back into your pocket. It has a 23.8-inch (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution VA panel, 5ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, an HDMI port and a VGA port. With an glare-free panel and Dell's TÜV-certified ComfortView feature, this monitor helps reduce eye discomfort and fatigue.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $179 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $349 $239 @ Dell

Save $110 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.

Accessories

Dell USB DVD Drive: $49 $36 @ Dell

Save $13 on this Dell USB DVD Drive (model DW316). Most laptops nowadays no longer have a built-in drive. Local and cloud data storage is the new norm. However, there are instances when you might need a usb dvd player to play an old DVD or latter day CD games. Or, maybe you want to burn some downloaded music to a CD or family photos to a sharable DVD. That's where this nifty plug and play, high speed portable CD/DVD +/-RW Drive/DVD Player/Burner comes in.