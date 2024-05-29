5 Chromebook deals I'd consider to replace my Pixelbook Go

Launched in 2020, the Google Pixelbook Go is one of the best Chromebooks ever made. To me, no other Chromebook marries design, performance, and functionality as well as the Pixelbook Go does.

It was a sad day for Pixelbook loyalists when Google scrapped plans to release a Pixelbook Go 2. Fortunately, Google isn't totally out of the laptop game. The tech giant collaborates with PC makers to create enhanced Chromebooks.

Over the past few years, Chromebooks have gotten better and increased in popularity. The newly launched Intel Core 5-powered Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE and Intel Ultra 5-charged Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 for example give Mac and Windows laptops a run for their proverbial coin. Sitting on an 8th Gen Intel processor, I can't help but imagine how snappy Google's ChromeOS would run on a later chip.

Since my trusty Pixelbook Go serves still has a lot of life in it, I don't plan on upgrading for a while. It's scheduled to receive regular OS updates through Aug. 2029. Should it go on the fritz before then, I have my eye on a few worthy successors.

If I had to replace my Pixelbook Go, here are 5 Chromebook deals I'd consider.

5 Chromebook deals worth considering

New Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1: $699 @ Best Buy

The new powered Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1 is now available for $699 at Best Buy. It's bundled with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced AI (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks. Although it's not on sale, an Intel Core Ultra 5 laptop at this price is unheard of. Plus you're getting 12 whole months of top-tier AI features for free. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPs touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 @ Best Buy

Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $150 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a limited time. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 offers the lightweight portability I want in a laptop. It weighs just 2.4 pounds which is on par with the Pixelbook Go (2.3 pounds). In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS