9 best early Black Friday MacBook deals of 2024: Save up to $700

Early Black Friday MacBook deals slash up to $700 off Apple's premium notebooks more than a month ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 29. If you're reading this, chances are you don't want to wait or pay full price for a new MacBook.

Before or on Black Friday, you'll either be hoping for a price break on the M4 MacBook or huge savings on the M3-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series. Or perhaps you want to snag up the lowest-price M2 MacBook Air which despite its age, still has plenty of years ahead of it.

Apple's October Event is expected to put all M4 MacBook leaks and rumors to rest later this month. The good news for all of you bargain shoppers out there is that Black Friday MacBook deals will be abundant. Retailers will pricing MacBooks to move with offers you can't refuse.

Black Friday 2024 is on Nov. 29, yet retailers are putting their best MacBook deals of the season out there right now. If you don't want to wait, here are the best early Black Friday MacBook deals to shop now.

Early Black Friday MacBook deals 2024

Black Friday MacBook shopping tips