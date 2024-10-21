9 best early Black Friday MacBook deals of 2024: Save up to $700
Early Black Friday MacBook deals slash up to $700 off Apple's premium notebooks more than a month ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 29. If you're reading this, chances are you don't want to wait or pay full price for a new MacBook.
Before or on Black Friday, you'll either be hoping for a price break on the M4 MacBook or huge savings on the M3-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series. Or perhaps you want to snag up the lowest-price M2 MacBook Air which despite its age, still has plenty of years ahead of it.
Apple's October Event is expected to put all M4 MacBook leaks and rumors to rest later this month. The good news for all of you bargain shoppers out there is that Black Friday MacBook deals will be abundant. Retailers will pricing MacBooks to move with offers you can't refuse.
Black Friday 2024 is on Nov. 29, yet retailers are putting their best MacBook deals of the season out there right now. If you don't want to wait, here are the best early Black Friday MacBook deals to shop now.
Early Black Friday MacBook deals 2024
Amazon takes $200 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air for a limited time. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Amazon also takes $200 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $200 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
One early Black Friday MacBook deal today takes $250 off the 2022 MacBook Air M2. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS
Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Pro and take an extra $200 off at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 10-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Amazon $1,699
B&H takes $200 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16. The MacBook Pro series improves upon its predecessor with the addition of Apple’s M3 Pro chip. Over the M2 Pro, expect better overall gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy $2,499
One of the best MacBook deals today knocks $524 off the MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Max. In our review of the 16-model MacBook Pro with M3 Max, we praise its excellent overall performance, stunning display, and comfy keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power users and creators.
Features: 14.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $3,199
My Best Buy Plus members save $700 on the 1TB M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 48GB of RAM. In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance for productivity and gaming so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 40-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Amazon $3,499
Black Friday MacBook shopping tips
- While the deepest discounts are on the oldest models, I don't recommend that you buy an M1 MacBook in 2024.
- The later M2 chip is powerful enough for many users, but if you are going to hang on to your laptop for 5-10 years then you should consider opting for an M3 or forthcoming M4 MacBook.
- MacBooks are not upgradeable, so make sure to buy sufficient RAM and storage. In general, we recommend at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
- If you aren't sure which MacBook is right for you we have a variety of guides to help you: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro, Best MacBook for College Students, and Best Apple laptop.
- There are no bad choices with the current MacBook lineup, so it's just a matter of finding which is the right one for you, and with all-time low prices on many models this is the perfect time to buy a new MacBook.
