77 best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now

Early Amazon Prime Day deals are now live if you want to get a jump start on the season's best discounts and back-to-school savings.

Although Prime Day's start date and time is July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PT and is scheduled to run through July 17, Prime Exclusive Deals are available for Prime members. During this week's Prime Day deals preview, save up to 67% on select Amazon Devices and more.

One Prime Invite-only deal knocks 55% off Sony WH-CH520 Headphones. Submit your request now for a chance to bag them for a measly $35 during Prime Day.

Prime Day is one of the most anticipated of the year for bargain shoppers worldwide. It's an annual shopping extravaganza to celebrate Amazon's birthday. Amazon was founded on July 5, 1994, with entrepreneur Jeff Bezos in his garage and the first Prime Day took place on July 15, 2015, Amazon's 20th anniversary.

Fast forward to 2024 and Amazon is an online shopping behemoth. What better way to celebrate 30 years of success than with a huge savings extravaganza for its loyal customers?

That said, it's never too soon to save. Here are today's best early Prime Day deals from laptops to TVs:

Top deals

Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999, now $799

Lowest price! This early Prime Day deal knocks $200 off the 2022 MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $479

The AirPods Max hit an all-time low price of $399 earlier this month. We expect this deal to return for Prime Day. If you can't wait, save $70 on the AirPods Max now. Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): was $599, now $559

Lowest price! Save $40 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399, now $299

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Alexa devices

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279, now $159

Lowest price! Save $120 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display, and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14 hours

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was $79, now $44 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $35 on the all-new Amazon Echo Spot, a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Replace your Sony Dream Machine with this sleek, smart alarm clock with Alexa. Featuring big vibrant sound, it'll help you wake up or wind down with your favorite music playlist or audiobook. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set it up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates.

Amazon Echo Dot w/ The Mandalorian Grogu Stand: was $77, now $39 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Amazon takes 50% off this Star Wars Echo Dot Stand with Echo Dot Bundle. This bundle includes Amazon's 5th gen Echo Dot speaker in Sea Blue color scheme and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu (baby Yoda)-inspired stand.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3nd Gen): was $149 now $84 w/ Prime

Lowest price! You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save $65 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen). It enhances Amazon's smart home hub with room-filling spatial audio and features a centered, auto-framing camera for improved video calls. With the latest Echo Show 8 as the centerpiece of your living space, its built-in smart home hub makes seamless smart home integration. Powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can get news, weather, traffic, or recipes using simple voice commands.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69, now $39 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 5-months free @ Amazon w/ Prime

For a limited time, Prime members get 5 months of Amazon Music (valued at $50 w/ Prime) for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 each month.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED: was $1,099, now $949

Lowest price! Amazon takes $150 off the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED laptop for a limited time. Although we didn't test this 16-inch model, in our Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its stunning display, solid performance, and great audio. We were so impressed by its efficient performance and sleek, premium, lightweight design that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 600-nit 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, Dolby Atmos speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $949

Save $150 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

15" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,299, now $1,199

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,399

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: was $1,999, now $1,699

Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 1-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,699

16" Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: was $2,499, now $1,999

Lowest price! This Prime Day MacBook deal from Amazon knocks $500 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $1,999

Gaming laptops

Gigabyte G6X 9KG (2024): was $1,499 now $1,399

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG runs games with ruthlessly sharp speed. In our Gigabyte G6X 9KG review, we gave it a 3 out of 5-star rating for its bright display, strong performance, and graphics. Although battery life and sound could be better, it makes up for it in gaming prowess. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,289

Amazon knocks $110 off the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. Reviews agree that Asus ROG Strix laptops tend to focus more on substance over beauty, it's one powerful beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy battery life. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Mini PCs

Apple Mac mini M2: was $799 now $699

Now $100 off, the 512GB model Apple Mac mini M2 is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. In our Apple Mac mini M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, sleek, compact design, and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC. Features: Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MacOS Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A. HDMI out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

Geekom A7 Mini PC: was $799 now $679 via coupon "LMGKA715"

Take $120 off the Geekom A7 Mini PC when you apply our exclusive coupon, "LMGKA715" at checkout. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999, now $928

Lowest price! Amazon takes $71 off when you buy the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $324

Save $25 on the 10th-generation iPad which is $120 off its original launch price. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad 9: was $479 now $379

Save $100 on the 256GB model 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649

Lowest price! Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for a limited time on Amazon. In our hands-on review of the larger, 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV. Expect the Tab S9 in this deal to be just as impressive. Features: 11-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader, Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $379

For a limited time, save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest Price check: Samsung $379

OnePlus Pad: was $479, now $399

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $234 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5-stars whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features. This deal ends July 18. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: was $229 now $159

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299. now $899

Save $400 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599, now $1,099

Now $500 off, the best-selling Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC series gaming monitor just hit its lowest price of the year. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, Display Port, and USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Headphones

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Amazon

At $40 off, Apple's 3rd generation AirPods are just $10 shy of their lowest ever price. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: was $249, now $189

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $189

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169, now $129

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. These earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode,

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $179

Lowest price! Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise-cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio and great battery

Beats Studio Pro: was $349, now $299

Currently $50 off, the Beats Studio Pro is the best AirPods Max alternative to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $299

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249, now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329 now $239

Amazon takes $90 off the Galaxy Watch 6 which makes a great companion to any Galaxy Phone. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. Samsung design engineers did a great job making the Galaxy Watch 6 durable yet lightweight on the wrist. Features: 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, and built to military-grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of data storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was $399 now $329

Save $70 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, we called it fantastic. We loved its gorgeous AMOLED display, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. If you're an Android user and want to complement your phone with a smartwatch, you can't go wrong with the Watch 6 Classic. Features: Fitness tracking, rotating stainless steel bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349, now $328

Amazon knocks a modest $20 off the Google Pixel Watch 2 this week. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Preorder: $1,099 @ Amazon + free $200 Amazon Gift Card

Save $320 — Get a FREE $200 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Preorder: $1,899 @ Amazon + free $300 gift card

Save $420 — Get a FREE $300 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Amazon. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was 1,199 now $0.01

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and finance the phone through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,219

Get a free $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create, and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799, now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

PC Accessories

Logitech HD Pro C920: $99 $62 @ Amazon

Now $37 off at Amazon, the Logitech HD Pro C920 is one of the best laptop webcams to buy. In our Logitech C920 webcam review, we were impressed by its sharp, clear photos and video. We gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the Editor's Choice webcam.

HP USB-C G5: was $229 now $149

Save $80 on the HP USB-C Dock G5. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop for simple plug-n-play installation. It's outfitted with 1 x UBC-port with data and power out, 4 x USB 3.0 charging ports; 1 x combo audio jack, 2 x DisplayPort ports 1 x RJ45 port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, and a standard lock slot. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 4.8 x 4.8 inches of space.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: was $39 now $24

Save $15 Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two-way audio.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: was $269 now $164

For a limited time, save $105 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

Logitech Pebble M350: was $29 now $19

Now $20 off, this Logitech Pebble Mouse is a steal of a deal. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works on Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk: was $199 now $169

Save $50 on the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk. This computer workstation is height adjustable from 28 to 47.6 inches and affords you a spacious 48 x 350-inch desktop area. We reviewed a similar Flexispot height adjustable desk and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. It won us over with its customization options and ergonomic design.

HP DeskJet 2855e AiO Printer: was $84, now $54

Lowest price! Save $30 on the HP DeskJet 2855e All-in-One Printer get 3 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus for free. This all-in-one printer delvers print speeds up to 5.5 ppm in color and 7.5 ppm black. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.

Gaming

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants: was $29, now $24

Lowest price! Released on Feb. 28, 2024, Game Mill's TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is $5 off. From Game Mill Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): $59 $48 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Velocity Green. It features trigger bumpers and a Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Price check: Walmart $49

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59 now $38

Save $21 on this officially licensed (and more affordable) alternative to Nintendo's Pro controller. While this model only comes in a black color scheme, other designs are available, although you might not get as good of a discount. It features an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179, now $132

Lowest price! Save $17 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P gaming headset. It features 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5 gaming. Its bidirectional retractable noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal- clear in-game chat while its adjustable ski-goggle band provides comfort during long periods of wear. Features: 40mm driver, up to 38-hour battery life, 360-degree spatial audio, low-latency 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle, works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, mobile devices,

Logitech G335 Gaming Headset: was $69, now $53

Save $13 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.