The 7 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300

If you're browsing today's sales for Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300, you've come to the right source. I've covered Cyber Monday sales for 5 years and I'm sharing my favorite deals on budget laptops worth your while.

One deal I recommend is the 12th-Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for $299 at Amazon. This laptop was once priced $499, so that's $200 in savings. This marks a new all-time price low for this HP laptop on Amazon. It's one of the best budget-friendly Cyber Monday laptop deals going on right now.

An exceptional value for the price, the HP Laptop 15 packs 12th Gen Intel power for everyday productivity. Powered by Window Home 11 in S mode, it's streamlined for fast boot-ups and security. Although we didn't get our hands on it for a review, Amazon customers rate it 4.2 out of 5-stars. Those happy with their purchase say it's easy to use and gets the job done or the basics. Others like it's affordable price point.

From Windows laptops to Chromebooks, here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300 below.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300

HP Laptop 15: $499 $355 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the HP Laptop 15-dy5599nr. One of the best budget laptops around, by no means does it skimp on performance. You're getting a capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15: $379 $299 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal from Dell takes $80 on the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 512GB SSD.

HP Laptop 17z: $499 $249 @ HP

The stylishly designed HP Laptop 17z is one of the best 17-inch laptops to buy. It's great for creating docs, browsing the web and consuming content and a large, HD+ display. For $50 more, you can customize it with a higher resolution Full HD screen. Features: 17.3-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) 250-nit display, AMD Athlon Gold 7220U dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 128GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $149 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Lenovo $149

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for the first time since its Oct. 2023 release. Powered by Google's fast and efficient Chrome operating system, this laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB of storage. For video conferencing, it equips you with a 1080p webcam.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $269 @ Best Buy

Now $110 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is a versatile 2-in-1 Surface Pro-like device. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for tablet and viewing mode. We didn't get to test it, however, its big brother, the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 11- inch (2000x1200) touch screen, Snapdragon 7cG2 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Price check: Lenovo $269