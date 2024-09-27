15 Best Buy Member Deals Days sale discounts I recommend you grab this weekend

Best Buy Member Deals Days savings event is through Sunday, Oct.29 with big savings for the retailer's most loyal customers.

It's officially fall and the leaves and temperatures outside aren't the only things dropping. If you want to refresh your gadgets for the new season, you'll benefit from having a My Best Buy Plus membership.

This weekend, Apple's premium MacBook laptops are up to $500 off. Prices start at just $849 with the M3 MacBook Air 13.

Not a My Best Buy member yet? Scroll on to see this week's Best Buy Member Deals Days sales on laptops for motivation. At just $49.99, My Best Buy Plus is worth it for exclusive discounts like these.

Best Buy Member Deal Days sale

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC: was from $1499 now from $1,349 @ Best Buy w/ Save up to $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. In our Surface Pro 2024 review, we noted its great battery life and gorgeous screen. If you don't mind spending extra for a keyboard, this is a good introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Pro M3 1TB: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy ($1,599 w/ Plus)

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro M3 and an extra $100 at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. The best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Amazon $1,699 | Apple $1,899 free $150 gift card w/ edu discount

Razer Blade 18 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop: was $3,699 now $3,399 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $300 on the 2024 Razer Blade 18 RTX 4080 gaming laptop. Ideal for gamers and creators alike, it's one of the best laptops for AAA gaming and video editing. Features: 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 300Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 1TB SSD

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple iPad 10: $349 $299 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple iPad Pro M4 2TB: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members save $200 on the Apple iPad Pro M4 with 2TB of storage. IPad Pro M4 series tablets with 1TB or 2TB run on an Apple M4 10-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM. Features: 11-inch (2420 x 1668) OLED display, Apple M4 chip, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 10-core GPU, 2TB SSD storage, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard compatibility, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, and 12MP Wide back camera.



Samsung 32" Odyssey G51C QHD Monitor: was $399 now $229 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $150 on the Samsung 32" Odyssey G51C QHD Monitor with My Best Buy Plus. While we didn't test this monitor, Samsung Odyssey G5 reviews from satisfied Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5-stars. Features: 32-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel, 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium



HP Omen 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $429 now $279 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $150 on the HP Omen 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor at checkout. This makes a great addition to your gaming setup if you want nothing less than buttery smooth gameplay without motion blur, screen tearing, or lag. Features: 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel, 400-nits of brightness, 240z refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible



Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Gaming Headset: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Slash $60 off the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Gaming Headset and enjoy wired freedom for less. Officially licensed by Microsoft for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X & Xbox One S to ensure a high-quality gaming audio & chat experience every time you connect. Features: 40+ hour battery life, audio presets,Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C quick charging, low latency lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, works with PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch