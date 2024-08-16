Best Buy knocks $200 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of our favorite Copilot+ PC laptops and has everything you could ever want in a sidekick. It's super-portable, delivers great performance, and reliable battery life.
For a limited time, you can snag the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for $999 at Best Buy. That's $200 off as it normally costs $1,199. This is the lowest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice laptop which launched back in June.
In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we praise its powerful multi-core performance, impressive 14-hour battery life, and sharp OLED display. It may not be the best laptop gaming, however, it's a killer productivity companion. For context, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x scored 2,448 on the Geekbench 6 single-core benchmark and 13,750 on the Geekbench 6 multi-core benchmark. That obliterates the premium laptop Geekbench 6 multi-core average of 9,595 and wipes the floor with the MacBook Air M3’s score of 12,087. Apple is shaking.
Student or not, if you're due for a new Windows PC or MacBook alternative, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals for the money. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I recommend you grab it while you can.
Browse Best Buy's entire sale for options.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal
14.5" Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC
Was: $1,199
Now: $999 Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! For a limited time, save $200 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Lenovo $1,199
Reviews consensus: In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with solid performance for school or remote work.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming and other graphics-demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D rendering.
