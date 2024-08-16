Best Buy knocks $200 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is one of our favorite Copilot+ PC laptops and has everything you could ever want in a sidekick. It's super-portable, delivers great performance, and reliable battery life.

For a limited time, you can snag the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for $999 at Best Buy. That's $200 off as it normally costs $1,199. This is the lowest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice laptop which launched back in June.

In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we praise its powerful multi-core performance, impressive 14-hour battery life, and sharp OLED display. It may not be the best laptop gaming, however, it's a killer productivity companion. For context, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x scored 2,448 on the Geekbench 6 single-core benchmark and 13,750 on the Geekbench 6 multi-core benchmark. That obliterates the premium laptop Geekbench 6 multi-core average of 9,595 and wipes the floor with the MacBook Air M3’s score of 12,087. Apple is shaking.

Student or not, if you're due for a new Windows PC or MacBook alternative, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals for the money. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I recommend you grab it while you can.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal