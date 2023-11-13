Best Buy Black Friday deals 2023 —21 early discounts I recommend

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live with epic deals weeks before Black Friday 2023. If you're looking for bargains on the most-wished for tech for the holidays, it's not too early to shop and save. Best Buy's impressive savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables and more are eye-popping.

One standout deal I recommend is the HP Omen 16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for $1,399. Normally, this laptop would set you back about $1,850, so that's $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this HP Omen laptop. In fact, it's one of the top early Black Friday gaming laptop deals available.

HP's Omen gaming laptops are known to deliver desktop-level powerful performance. In our HP Omen 16 review, its elegant, durable design, and solid gaming performance on a vibrant high refresh rate display earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

Now just under $1400, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering if you want a powerful big screen gaming-specific laptop.

And that's just one of the best early Best Buy Black Friday deals you can get. See more below:

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Laptops

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fh0023dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $989 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $600 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,549 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $50 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Price check: Samsung $129

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $699 $599 @ Best Buy + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $599. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case). Price check: Amazon $99

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $299 | B&H $299

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Wearables

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Garmin Instinct 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. Instinct 2 monitors your vitals (heart rate, fitness levels) and, thanks to trackback, can help you navigate back to your original starting point. With up to 28 days of battery life (up to 65 days in Battery Save Watch Mode), this rugged smartwatch can be yours right now. Price check: Amazon $199

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium. Price check: Amazon $279

Best Buy Black Friday deals — 4K TVs

48" LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $750 on the 48-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart with webOS. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $2,499 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $900 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $1,596

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Amazon $899

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on LG's 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV, a gigantic display for an at-home iMax-like experience. With its superior brightness and high color contrast, this UHD LED TV is ideal for immersing yourself in media of all forms, from the latest blockbusters to the live sporting events. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, on-set streaming apps, home assistant support, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), VESA compatible mounting, downward firing Dolby Digital stereo speakers.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Gaming

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 $49 @ Best Buy

At $20 off, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is an at an all-time low price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic. Price check: Amazon $49 | Walmart $49

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

WD Black P40 1TB Game Drive SSD: $179 $119 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Western Digital Black 1TB Game Drive. This high performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at the rate of up to 2000MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles. Price check: Amazon $119