11 best back-to-school deals at Target this week, students save 20%
Target back-to-school deals start now with discounts on the tech essentials for students and teachers. For a limited time, gear up for the next semester with fantastic discounts on laptops, tablets, and computer accessories.
One standout laptop deal is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for just $679 ($320 off). Succeeded by the Galaxy Book 4, this previous-gen model is still one of the best laptops for students.
In our review of the convertible model from this series, we loved its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, and impressive display. Combined with the incredibly comfortable typing experience, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
What's more, from now through Sept. 28, college students may take 20% off a qualifying storewide purchase with Target Circle. This same offer applies to teachers and faculty through Sept. 24.
Target Circle is free to join and has no strings attached. As a member, you get perks like access to exclusive deals and earn 1% of reward savings on purchases.
Browse today's back-to-school deals at Target and my choice discounts below.
Back-to-school deals at Target
HP Laptop 15: $599 $499 @ Target
For a limited time, save $100 on the 2024 15-inch HP Laptop (15-fd0075tg). This Windows 11-powered notebook packs plenty of oomph and is just the right size for work or play.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode
Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $679 @ Target
One of the best back-to-school deals at Target knocks $320 off the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3. Succeeded by the Galaxy Book 4, this previous-gen model is still one of the best laptops for students.
Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare LCD, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam with mic, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Windows Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $219 $179 @ Target
Save $50 — At $179, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. Launched in Jan. 2024, it's worth considering if you want a mid-range Android tablet, family tablet, or PC-level multitasking device. We didn't test the Galaxy Tab A9, however, in our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we praised its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13-hour+ battery life. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by satisfied Amazon customers who praise its sleek design, performance, and productivity prowess with Samsung Dex mode.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery.
Price check: Best Buy $179| Samsung $179
Apple iPad 9: $329 $229 @ Target
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet while it's still in stores. We normally don't recommend products past 2 years old, however for the 9th generation iPad, we'll make an exception. We reviewed this 2021 model Apple iPad and praised its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.
Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay
Price check: Amazon $229
Beats Solo 4 Headphones: $199 $129 @ Target
Lowest price! This Target back-to-school deal knocks $70 off one of the best headphones for students, combining style with sound quality, the Beats Solo 4 are a welcome refresh of the hit Beats Solo 3. Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Beats Solo 4 and rated them 4 out of 5 stars. They're the perfect studying headphones for students and teachers who want something slim and low-profile that also delivers high-quality audio and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Price check: Amazon $129 | Best Buy $129
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $328 @ Target
Lowest price! Save $71 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Price check: Amazon $329 | Best Buy $329
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $349 $249 @ Target
Save $100 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $249 | Walmart $249
Logitech Pro Stream Webcam: $65 $55 @ Target
If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Logitech C922, the Logitech Pro Stream Webcam is a solid choice. It's one of the best webcams for streaming on Twitch or YouTube. Built-in autofocus ensures vibrant lag-free video of up to 1080p video at 30fps. Dual mics capture your voice in crystal-clear, rich sound,
Logitech MK270 Keyboard & Mouse: $23 $19 @ Target
Logitech is a renowned manufacturer of peripherals of all kinds, so even their budget options are devices you can usually afford to trust. This combo features a compact wireless mouse and full-size keyboard that are entirely plug-and-play, taking no time to install at all, and feature incredible battery lives of up to 24 months!
Price check: Amazon $23| Best Buy $23
HP DeskJet 2855e AiO Printer: $85 $59 @ Target
Save $35 on the HP DeskJet 2855e All-in-One Printer and get 3 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus for free. This all-in-one printer delivers print speeds up to 5.5 ppm in color and 7.5 ppm in black. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.
Price check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $59
Texas Instruments 84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator: $149 $99 @ Target
Save $50 on the Texas Instruments 84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator. The TI-84 Plus CE makes comprehension of math and science topics quicker and easier. Ideal for middle school through college. The built-in MathPrint feature allows you to input and view math symbols, formulas, and stacked fractions exactly as they appear in textbooks.
Price check: Amazon $99
