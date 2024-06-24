I found 55 best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before July's big summer sale

Amazon Prime Day deals are returning in July as confirmed by the retail juggernaut back in April. We expect Amazon to announce the official dates of its next Prime Day sale as we move closer to the big event.

So exactly "What is Prime Day?", it's an annual shopping extravaganza to celebrate Amazon's founding date.

It all started on July 5, 1994, with entrepreneur Jeff Bezos in his garage. Fast forward to 2024, Amazon is an online shopping behemoth. What better way for Amazon to celebrate than to offer huge savings for its loyal customers?

As with every Amazon Prime Day sale, new Prime Day deals drop each day. Amazon Prime Day is typically held in early July and is a 48-hour event with early access deals for Prime members. Last year, Prime members could start shopping deals two weeks earlier than everyone else.

Prime Day is one of the most anticipated shopping events for bargain shoppers all over the world. Knowing that Amazon's next Prime Day sale is expected this summer begs the question, "When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?"

Here's all you need to know about Amazon's July summer sale.

When do Amazon Prime Day deals start?

Keeping true to tradition, Amazon confirms that its 10th annual Prime Day sale will return in July. As of June 11, Amazon is remaining secretive about Prime Day 2024's dates, but one thing's for certain — Amazon's big summer sale will be here before we know it.

We expect Amazon to let the whole cat out of the bag and drop Prime Day 2024's dates as we get closer to the summer season.

What's on sale on Prime Day?

Just about everything goes on sale on Prime Day, so get ready for huge savings across every category. Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to snag deep discounts on today's best laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming gear and more.

In some instances, Prime Day deals undercut or match prices we typically see on Black Friday.

Do I need Amazon Prime to shop deals?

Although you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2024 deals in July. Prime members get special Prime Day perks.

During Prime Day 2024, select discounts will be Prime Exclusive deals. What's more, Prime members get to shop earlier than everyone else. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit.

Prime member or not, if you're frugal or just want to beat the back-to-school rush, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is not to be missed!

Do other retailers have Prime Day sales?

Best Buy and Walmart typically stage their own summer savings events alongside Amazon. We saw similar sitewide manufacturer sales from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. Expect more of the same during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

If you need to refresh your gadgets sooner than later, Amazon offers plenty of pre-Prime Day deals now. See today's discounts below.

55 early Amazon Prime Day deals

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Alexa devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49, now $39

Save $10 on the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Over the previous gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Laptops

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED: was $1,099, now $999

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED laptop for a limited time. Although we didn't test this 16-inch model, in our Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED review, we rated it 4 out of 5-stars for its stunning display, solid performance and great audio. We were so impressed buy its efficient performance and sleek, premium, lightweight design that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 600-nit 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, Dolby Atmos speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air M3 13.6": was $1,099 now $949

Save $150 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $949

Apple MacBook Air M3 15.3": was $1,299 now $1,129

Lowest price! Save $170 on the new 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size macOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,299

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,399

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3 — the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,599

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $399 now $319

For a limited time, save $80 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and present Dad with the gift of productivity and play. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Apple iPad 9: was $479 now $379

Save $100 on the 256GB model 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: was $449 then $349 now $329

Amazon takes $120 off the 10th generation iPad's launch price. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): was $599, now $569

Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Speaker Dock: was $499, now $390

Amazon takes $109 off the Editor's Choice Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. In our Pixel Tablet review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars, praising its slick, stylish design, seamless dock integration, zippy performance, and excellent battery life. This is the device for you if want a tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage, includes speaker dock

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $379

This tablet deal takes $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999, now $945

Lowest price! Amazon takes $54 off when you buy the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ Plus

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: was $229 now $159

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

32" LG UltraGear 2K Monitor: was $499 now $299

Save $200 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GP750-B). It features AMD FreeSync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay. Features: 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $899

Save $400 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599, now $1,199

Now $400 off, the best-selling Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC series gaming monitor just hit its lowest price of the year. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, Display Port, and USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199, $149

Score $50 in Amazon summer savings on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: was $249 now $199

Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $249

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $449

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249

Currently $100 off, the Beats Studio Pro is the best AirPods Max alternative to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $249

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249, now $189

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349, now $328

Amazon knocks a modest $20 off the Google Pixel Watch 2 this week. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Phones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was 1,199 now $0.01

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): was $699, now $549

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Best Buy $449 w/ Activation

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749

Save $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, unlocked. Boasting powerful new specs and useful new AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799, now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179, now $132

Lowest price! Save $17 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P gaming headset. It features 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5 gaming. Its bidirectional retractable noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal- clear in game chat while its adjustable ski-goggle band provides comfort during long periods of wear. Features: 40mm driver, up to 38-hour battery life, 360-degree spatial audio, low-latency 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle, works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, mobile devices,

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49. now $29

Amazon is slashing $20 Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Nintendo Switch. Since its release in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles and smooth combat makes it a popular pick up for adventure game lovers. Add it to your collection for its lowest price yet and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game.

Meta Quest 2: was $249 now $199

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 VR Headset. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features.

Meta Quest 3 w/ Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle: was $559, now 499

Save $60 with this Meta Quest 3 bundle at Amazon. As a bonus, it includes Asgard's Wrath 2 for free (valued at $60). In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it 4 out 5-stars for its sleek, lightweight design and seamless virtual as well as mixed reality experiences. We were also impressed by its large library of games and great audio. It's the most powerful Quest yet! Features: Dual RGB color camera, 4K+ Infinite display (2064 x 2208-pixels per eye) Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest adventure in the franchise. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Upgrade your game room with this Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet. This 5-foot game cabinet will take you back to those good old days playing arcade games at the pizza shop. Features: 17" color screen, joystick controls, light-up marquee

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Storage

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: was $269 now $164

For a limited time, save $105 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: was $249, now $169

Save $80 on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning fast storage space your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was $699, now $309

Save 56% on the WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe at Amazon. This internal SSD works with the PS5 and delivers top-end performance for more consistent gameplay. Shorten load times and eliminate throttling and lag for less with this Western Digital internal SSD.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — Printers

HP DeskJet 2855e AiO Printer: was $84, now $54

Lowest price! Save $30 on the HP DeskJet 2855e All-in-One Printer get 3 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus for free. This all-in-one printer delvers print speeds up to 5.5 ppm in color and 7.5 ppm black. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals — TVs

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,599

Save $400 on the 2024 55" Samsung S90D 4K OLED S90D in this Amazon TV deal. From Samsung: This premium TV features a detailed image, strong contrast and clear motion. Increased depth and AI-powered 4K upscaling all work to bring clarity to your content. Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch. Price check: Best Buy $1,599 | Samsung $1,599

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV: was $799, now $699

Save $100 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: was $519 now $379

Save $140 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.