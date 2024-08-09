August is back-to-school month and while many K-12 kids return to class in September, it's not too early to save.

Back-to-school sales are now live at just about every electronics retailer where you would buy a laptop. It's that time of the year again when we typically see great bargains on Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

These days, it's easier to find budget-friendly laptops for kids that are ease-of-use, secure, and more importantly for younger children, durable.

Here are my favorite back-to-school deals on laptops for kids.

5 back-to-school deals on laptops for kids

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $169 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $160 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best laptops for kids. It's durable, easy to use, and lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge. It's a great personal computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $249 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is a versatile 2-in-1 device. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for tablet and viewing mode. We didn't get to test it, however, its big brother, the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 11-inch (2000x1200) touch screen, Snapdragon 7cG2 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP Chromebook 14: $299 $209 @ Target

Save $90 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you; this laptop is well-suited for school. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and a rated battery life of 14 hours. As with all Chromebooks, you also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage. Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, Intel Celeron N4120 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics, 64GB eMMC storage

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: $649 $369 @ Walmart

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 makes a great back-to-school laptop deal for kids. It's capable, easy to use, and secure. Although we didn't test it, Lenovo IdeaPad 1 reviews at Walmart average 4.4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers who purchased this laptop like its smooth, multitasking performance, ease of use, and value for the price. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720P with privacy shutter and dual array microphones, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, Windows 11 Home in S mode

HP Chromebook Plus 14a: $509 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The HP Chromebook Plus 14a is $110 off for a limited time at Amazon. That's $130 off HP's direct price. In our HP Chromebook Plus 14a review, we called it a decent laptop for the price. We gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its sturdy design, comfortable keyboard, and cool temperatures. Although we wish we could squeeze more performance power out of it, during tests, it had enough oomph to juggle 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos with little slowdown. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, dual speakers, ChromeOS Price check: HP $399