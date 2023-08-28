Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever, save $200

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is on sale for its lowest price ever today. Right now, you can get yourself a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,099. It normally costs $1,299, so you're saving $200 with this deal. B&H has it for the same price.
This is one of the best laptop deals available before Labor Day. It's also the best MacBook Air deal you can get if you're not eligible for the Apple Education Store discount.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $1,099 Amazon
Overview:
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Best Buy $1,249 w/ Membership |B&H $1,099
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 review a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.