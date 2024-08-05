Apple back-to-school deals 2024

Good news for students looking for the best Apple back-to-school deals to start the new semester.

The Apple Education Store offers discounted pricing on MacBooks for students and faculty. Even better, for back-to-school season, Apple is tossing in a free Apple Gift Card (valued at up to $150) with your purchase of a MacBook.

Prices start from $899 for the MacBook Air M2 — the best-value MacBook you can get and the cheaper MacBook Air M3 alternative. This is one of the best back-to-school Apple deals currently available.

Apple offers a similar back-to-school deal on the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Students can get a free Apple Gift Card valued at up to $100. Prices start at $549 for the iPad 6.

So if you're looking for the best Apple back-to-school deals, there are plenty of ways to save. Browse our favorite Apple back-to-school deals below.

Apple back-to-school Apple deals

MacBooks

MacBook Air M3: from $999 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple gift card from now through Sept. 30, 2024, when you purchase the MacBook Air M3 from the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

MacBook Air M2: from $899 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you purchase the MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. Student pricing starts at $899. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops for students. Starting at just under $900, it's the best value MacBook you can get. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

MacBook Pro M3: from $1,499 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple gift card when with your MacBook Pro M3 purchase at the Apple Education Store. Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 outright, so prices start from $1,499. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first-generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging

iPads

Apple iPad 10: from $329 @ Apple Education Store

Students and teachers can get the iPad 10 from the Apple Education Store starting at $329. The iPad 10 is ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, managing emails, checking socials, and light productivity. We gave the iPad 10 our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award for good reason. It's powerful and snappy, has a beautiful display, and impressive speakers. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, Apple Pencil support makes up for this shortcoming. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $549 @ Apple w/ free $100 Apple Gift Card

Students, teachers, parents, and faculty can pick up an iPad Air 5 starting from $549 and receive a free $100 Apple Gift Card. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Pro: from $899 @ Apple Education Store

Students, teachers, parents, and faculty get instant savings on the iPad Pro at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free $100 gift card. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, Tracking: Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate Price check: Best Buy $199

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $699 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today. The Watch Ultra 2 is the most significant and rugged option in the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature Price check: Best Buy $799

AirPods

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. Price check: Best Buy $129

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $179