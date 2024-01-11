Amazon slashes $410 off the fully-loaded Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives for creators. In fact, it beat the MacBook Pro M3 in overall benchmark performance tests.

Currently, the fully-loaded Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $3,289 at Amazon. Typically $3,699, that's $410 on this versatile jack of all trades. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Surface device in a while. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best of 2024 so far. Best Buy offers it for the same price in a members-only deal.

As a cheaper alternative, consider the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 for $2,160 ($239) from Microsoft.

Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal