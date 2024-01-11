Amazon slashes $410 off the fully-loaded Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Save $410 on the highest tier Surface Laptop Studio 2
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives for creators. In fact, it beat the MacBook Pro M3 in overall benchmark performance tests.
Currently, the fully-loaded Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $3,289 at Amazon. Typically $3,699, that's $410 on this versatile jack of all trades. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Surface device in a while. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best of 2024 so far. Best Buy offers it for the same price in a members-only deal.
As a cheaper alternative, consider the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 for $2,160 ($239) from Microsoft.
Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060
Was: $3
,699
Now: $3,289 @ Amazon
Amazon takes $410 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive.
Overview
Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 2TB SSD
Product launched: October 2023
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this Surface Laptop Studio 2 configuration. During the holiday season of 2023, it dipped to $3,197 at Amazon.
Price comparison: Best Buy $3,289 w/ membership | Microsoft $3,699
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, it impressed us with its versatile design, strong CPU and GPU combo, haptic keyboard and rated 18-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a solid MacBook Pro M3 alternative for maximum productivity, creative tasks and gaming. As sister site Tom's Guide reports, it notched a multi-core score of 12,779 on GeekBench performance tests vs the MacBook Pro M3's score of 11,870.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for checking emails, browsing the internet or streaming content.
