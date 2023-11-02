Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 — 25 tech deals I recommend

Amazon's early Black Friday deals offer solid discounts on a range of tech ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. We're counting down the days to the big day by sharing the best early discounts at Amazon this month. Specifically, deals on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, phones, wearables, video games, PC accessories and more.

Although we expect to see the best Black Friday deals on the actual day, early markdowns are available right now. No different from other retailers this year, Amazon offers early holiday savings.

See Amazon's best early Black Friday deals below.

Amazon Black Friday deals right now

Amazon devices & services

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $275 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $199 @ Amazon

Pick up to new Beats Studio Headphones for $150 below retail. These ear cans feature Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $199 | B&H $219

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: Best Buy $129

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $774 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted by $25 at Amazon. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.

Phones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features an S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom. So if you want to take photos of the moon, this is the phone you.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Amazon

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset and get a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe (Xbox Digital Code): $99 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $60 off Madden NFL 24 Deluxe. This deluxe edition includes 4600 Madden Points. It features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before.

PC accessories

Logitech Pebble M350: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $32 @ Amazon

Save $17 Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

PC Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G6 27" 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: $699 $499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor. It features a 1000R curvature, 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With HDR600 support, an ultrawide 16:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, this is one of the best gaming monitors you can get.

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $209 @ Walmart

Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $789 @ B&H

Save $220 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Dell $999

TV monitors

LG C3 48" OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $1,499 $1,046 @ Amazon

43" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $279 $238 @ Amazon

Save $41 on the already modestly priced 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place.

Save $150 on the 2023 48-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.