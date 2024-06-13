I found the best 5 Motorola phone deals at Best Buy and the prices start at $29

Are you tired of the Samsung Galaxy vs. iPhone debate?

Do you just want to sit quietly on the sidelines and let the titans duke it while comfortably browsing on your unrelated device? If so, then you're in the right place because Best Buy is having an impressive sale on Motorola phones, but only for a limited time.

Right now, you can nab the unlocked Motorola Razr+ for just $549 at Best Buy with activation—a savings of $450. Not interested in activating with Best Buy? You can still buy the Razr+ outright for $649, which, at $350 off, makes it one of the best phone deals of the season.

I'm very excited about the Motorola Razr+; you should be, too! If you grew up with fond memories of Motorola Razr phones – either because you had one or desperately wanted one – you may be interested to know that these phones are still as cool as ever.

With a stunning internal 6.9-inch pOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and a fully interactive external display for quick notification checks when you should be doing something else, the Motorola Razr+ is already well on its way to being near and dear to our hearts.

While we haven't reviewed it, we got to pit the Motorola Razr+ against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in a battle of cameras. True, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip managed to come out on top in the rear-facing camera round, but the Motorola Razr+'s 32mp front-facing camera blew us away.

Of course, the Razr+ isn't the only quality option available. All five of these deals are on unlocked phones, meaning they work with GSM networks in the U.S., such as AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile.

Keep scrolling to browse the top 5 Best Buy Motorola deals available today.

5 Best Motorola deals

Motorola razr+(2023): was $999, now $549 with activation

Lowest! Get the unlocked Motorola razr+ for $450 off when you activate it with Best Buy or for $350 off if activating later. Choose between Infinite Black and Glacier Blue color options. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) 144Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 32MP front-facing camera with 8MP ultrawide lens, 13MP rear-facing camera with 12MP ultrawide lens, Price check: Amazon $649

Motorola Edge Plus: was 799, now $499 with activation

Lowest price! Save $300 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone when you activate it with Best Buy, or $200 off if activating later. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage, dust and water resistance. Price check: Amazon $599

Moto G Stylus (2024): was 399, now $299 with activation

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Moto G stylus when activated with Best Buy. A phone built for productivity, the Moto G Stylus has a classic design in Scarlet Wave and Caramel Latte colors. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz OLED display, 32MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera with additional 13MP ultrawide camera, up to 5G connectivity, NFC, USB-C connection, fingerprint sensor and facial recognition, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $399

Moto G Power(2024): was $299, now $179 with activation

Lowest price! When activating at Best Buy, save $120 on the Motorola Moto G Power. Choose between Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colors. Just handle this high-performing phone with care. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, headphone jack, USB-C connection, fingerprint reader and facial recognition, 5G connectivity, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $279