The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 drops $300 ahead of Apple's Scary Fast October event

Now $300 off the 15-inch MacBook Air 15 M2 is cheaper than ever
The Best Buy Black Friday Early Access sale for just dropped a motherlode Black Friday deals. One discount I recommend is the MacBook Air 15 M2 for $999 . That's $300 off the laptop's usual $1,299 sticker price — this deal just days before Apple's Scary Fast event.
If you're looking for an early holiday price break on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2, it's gets no better than this.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,299
Now: $999 Best Buy w/ membership
Overview:
Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,049
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 review a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
