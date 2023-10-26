How to watch the Apple October event 2023: ‘Scary Fast’ M3 Macs expected

Apple has yet another batch of reveals in store for us this month. Reportedly, the brand is set to break the embargo surrounding its “Scary Fast” M3 Apple Silicon chipset along with the iMac and MacBook models lucky enough to house them.

We’ve barely gotten past the Wonderlust inspired by Apple’s September event. There we were treated to a detailed look at the new iPhone 15, 15 Pro models — not to mention the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

However, Apple’s prolific push of hardware and software updates isn’t slowing down. Not yet at least, with the Scary Fast showcase arriving in just a few days time to dazzle us with Apple Park’s latest innovations. Here’s how you can watch along from home.

How to watch the Apple October event 2023: Scary Fast

Apple’s pre-recorded keynote will be streamed live through supported devices through the Apple TV app or online via YouTube or the Apple Events webpage on Monday Oct. 30, 2023.

Apple’s surprise showcase will take place later than usual, with proceedings kicking off at 5 p.m. PT (or 8 p.m. ET).

This is a pretty atypical time-slot for Apple to make its announcements, with the brand usually preferring to position its events much earlier in the day at around 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

However, it would appear the Cupertino crew are hoping to cash in on the Halloween holiday, and let an early autumn sunset make these “Scary Fast” announcements seem all the more spooktacular.

Watching from outside the US? Check out when the event kicks off in other time zones below:

US & Canada: Monday, Oct. 30 @ 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 30 @ 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET United Kingdom: Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ Midnight GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ Midnight GMT Europe: Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ 1 a.m. CET

Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ 1 a.m. CET India: Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ 5:30 a.m. IST

Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ 5:30 a.m. IST Australia and New Zealand: Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ 11 a.m. AEDT / 1 p.m. NZDT

Apple October event 2023: What to expect

Word about what’s in store is slim, but from the clues left by Apple in the event’s promotional materials, we can expect a strong focus on MacBook and iMac devices. Not only that, but the “Scary Fast” moniker leads us to believe that Apple could be intending to introduce its all-new M3 Apple Silicon chipset to customers as well as see them feature in new MacBook Pro and iMac refreshes.

A long-standing rumor surrounding iPad refreshes arriving this year has caused the head of speculatists and analysts to spin for months. While it’s an outside chance, we may also see a surprise reveal of the iPad mini 7 and iPad Air 6 .

Anything beyond this would be wild speculation for now, though we’ll be keeping you abreast of the latest news surrounding Apple’s event as it arrives.