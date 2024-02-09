15 best deals I recommend from HP's weekend flash sale

HP's weekend flash sale offers early HP Presidents Day deals that slash up 55% off sitewide. Score big savings this Super Bowl weekend with excellent discounts on HP laptops, workstations, monitors, PC accessories and more. Plus, for a limited time, score free HyperX accessories with the purchase of select Omen and Victus gaming laptops. And that's not all. Take an extra 10% off HyperX accessories and OMEN monitors at checkout with coupon, "OMHX10".

Laptops

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $899 $429 @ HP

HP's weekend flash sale takes 50% on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of punch for a 15-inch machine, featuring a flicker-free screen for hours of B&O-powered entertainment. It's just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 720p HD webcam, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy Laptop 17: $1,249 $899 @ HP

The HP Envy Laptop 17 gets a $350 price cut for the PC maker's weekend sale. If you're looking for a premium workstation that can double as a top-tier gaming rig, look no further. It's the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Spectre x360 16: $1,749 $1,149 @ HP

For a limited time, save $600 on the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. This laptop's versatile 360-degree hinge lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes. The best-in-class webcam is a nice bonus. Features: 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,099 $769 @ HP

Save $300 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop. With a 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Mobile Workstations

HP ZBook Power G10: $3,247 $1,489 @HP

Save a whopping $1,758 on the HP ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation. This pro-level powerhouse is sleek, powerful and its configuration is customizable to fit your needs. With HP Wolf Pro Security built-in, you can count on always-on strong protection from threats. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS 6-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR webcam with dual array microphones, fingerprint reader, HP Audio dual speakers, HP Wolf Pro Security, Windows 11 Pro

HP ZBook Studio G10: $4,273 $2,129 @ HP

Save 50% on the HP ZBook Studio 16 G10 Workstation. If you're on the hunt for a secure and capable workstation, you can't go wrong with the HP ZBook Studio series. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR webcam, fingerprint reader, Bang & Olufsen quad speakers, HP Wolf Pro Security, Windows 11 Pro

HP ZBook Fury G10: $5,686 $2,699 @HP

This laptop deal knocks a staggering $3,017 off the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10. We reviewed the previous-gen HP ZBook Fury 16 and rated it 4 out of 5-stars for its impressive horsepower, stunning color-rich display and rugged build. Featuring desktop class performance in a laptop, it's powerful enough for editing 8K videos and 3D rendering. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-13850HX 20-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada GPU with 12GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 5MP IR webcam, fingerprint reader, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, HP Wolf Pro Security, Windows 11 Pro

Gaming laptops

HP Omen 16 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,149 @ HP

Save a whopping $450 on the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t with RTX 4060 graphics. For a limited time, upgrade to RTX 4080 graphics to get a free HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset (valued at $150). The Omen 16 brings desktop-level power to a mobile gaming package. The processor and graphics card are regulated by enhanced internal cooling. Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

HP Omen 17 RTX 4080: $2,599 $1,199 @ HP

Save $600 on the HP Omen 17 with RTX 4080 and get a free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60) . HP's Omen gaming laptops are renown for delivering desktop-level powerful performance. If you're looking for a monster gaming machine that won't cost you a small fortune, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 300-nit, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

HP Omen Transcend 14 Bundle: $1,729 $1,499 @ HP

Save $230 when you buy the new HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Bundle. This bundle includes: a 2024 HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop (valued at $1,499), HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset (valued at $170) and free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60). Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED display with HDR, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with dual mics, DTS:X Ultra Windows 11 Home

Monitors

HP M27fwa Monitor: $299 $229 @ HP

Save $60 on the 27-inch HP M27fwa monitor during HP's flash sale. This monitor features a 1080p resolution 300-mot panel, dual speakers and AMD FreeSync to eliminate distortion. Features: 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare display, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync, on scree controls, dual speakers, 1 x VGA port, 2 HDMI 1.4 port, 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack

HP M27fwa Dual Monitor Bundle: $579 $289 @ HP

Save 50% with this HP M27f 27-inch monitor bundle. If you're interested in a dual monitor setup, the HP M22f might be just what you need. Each monitor has a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing.

Accessories

HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock: $22 9 $149 @ HP

Save $80 on the HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock for Business. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop for simple plug n play installation. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 5 x 5 inches of space.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4: $329 $209 @ HP

Save $120 on the HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W with HDMI Adapter. It connects to your laptop via USB-C cable so you can laptop to lets you easily access accessories, charge your devices, connect to a wired router and more.