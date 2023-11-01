Newegg Black Friday sale: 11 best early discounts

It's November and that means it's open season on Black Friday deals. While Black Friday won't officially land until Friday, Nov. 24, retailers just can't wait to drop their discounts and Newegg are among those getting in on the action early!

Across its on-sale selection, there are savings to be found on laptops, monitors, accessories, and more! All with healthy discounts to save you top dollar on some of the best tech around.

Early Black Friday deals are springing up every day and you can check out some incredible savings right now at sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart to name just a few.

However, right now let's shift our focus to Newegg and its impressive selection of early Black Friday discounts.

Newegg Black Friday deals — Laptops

MSI Modern 14: $529 $419 @ Newegg Save $110 on the MSI Modern during Newegg's early Black Friday sales in a huge discount on an impressive all-arounder. The MSI Modern 14 is a great daily driver for those who need a lightweight laptop for work or to browse and shop online — as well as a great machine for streaming your favorite shows thanks to a crisp 14-inch full HD display. Features: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage.

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK-097: $1,699 $799 @ Newegg Save $900 when you buy the MSI Delta 15 from Newegg. Enjoy this gaming laptop for less and take advantage of AMD's impressive graphics and performance boosting technology like FidelityFX, AMD Smartshift, and Smart Access Memory. This thin and light gaming laptop is ideal for entry-level gamers looking for a budget buy that won't disappoint. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5000-Series processor, Radeon RX 6700M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 (2022): $1,299 $899 @ Newegg Save $400 on Asus' 15-inch TUF Dash gaming laptop during Newegg's Black Friday sale and enjoy a solid entry-level gaming laptop for less. With a built-in MUX switch, 12th Gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX-ready graphics, the TUF Dash is a great machine for aspiring gamers with a super-fast and responsive refresh rate to capture every frame with crisp and clear 1440p clarity. Features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 165Hz QHD display.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5: $2,029 $1,799 @ Newegg Save $230 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 gaming laptop with Newegg's Black Friday sales. The Legion Pro 5 is a fantastic gaming laptop that packs a ton of overall and graphical performance into a chassis with plenty of ports and a dazzling 16-inch display. Features: 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 165Hz 16-inch display. Bonus: 3 months of Xbox Live Game Pass and a free copy of Alan Wake 2.

Newegg Black Friday deals — Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 314: $289 $199 @ Newegg Save $90 on Acer's 14-inch Chromebook during Newegg's early Black Friday sale. Maximize your productivity with minimal distractions by adopting this Chromebook and enjoy a simple to use and secure laptop with an impressive battery life that's ideal for casual browsing and education. Features: Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage.

Acer Chromebook 315: $379 $279 @ Newegg Save $100 on Acer's 15-inch Chromebook for more processing power, more memory, and an overall speeder experience for browsing the web and schooling. Acer's Chromebook is fast, lightweight, and secure thanks to built-in virus protection and the efficient Chrome OS and an ideal companion for light users or students. Features: Intel Celeron N5100 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD storage.

Newegg Black Friday deals — Monitors

Acer Nitro 32” 1000R Curved Monitor: $449 $299 @ Newegg

Save $150 on Acer's 32" curved gaming monitor and bring your games to life like never before with VESA certified HDR400 contrasts and a brilliant QHD, 1440p resolution. Immerse yourself in the latest titles with ultra-smooth pictures from a 240Hz refresh rate, further boosted by AMD FreeSync support and backed by a 0.5ms refresh rate.

Samsung T350 27" Monitor: $21 9 $129 @ Newegg

Save $90 on Samsung's 27" wide viewing angle monitor during Newegg's Black Friday sales to enjoy seamless viewing with a smooth 75Hz refresh rate. This 1080p monitor is ideal for everyday use with built-in Flicker Free technology and an Eye Saver Mode that minimized blue light output and helps your eyes stay fresh for longer.

Rehisk Boston 15.6" Portable Monitor: $199 $74 @ Newegg

Save $125 on Newegg's best selling portable monitor during the Black Friday sales. Rehisk Boston's 15.6" portable monitor has a Full HD, 1080P resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and can be easily connected to laptops, PCs, phones, and games consoles with ease via USB-C or mini HDMI.

Newegg Black Friday deals — Accessories

ASUS TUF K7 Gaming Keyboard: $129 $79 @ Newegg

Save $50 on the Asus TUF K7 Gaming Keyboard during Newegg's Black Friday sales for ultra-responsive gaming with Optical-mesh switches. This Aircraft-grade aluminum clavier is outfitted with Aura Sync per-key RGB lighting, easily customized through the ROG Armoury II software.