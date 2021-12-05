Best Mice for MacBooks 2021

Finding the best Apple mouse is an important purchase to enhance your Mac OS experience. While you can stick with Apple’s official Magic Mouse, you could also get something less expensive with more features. If you're not an Apple loyalist, and you're looking for the best mice regardless of brand, check out our carefully curated best mice list.

Otherwise, the best Mac Apple mice shine for their premium build and ergonomic grip. As these can be quite pricey, you must take the time to consider what features you need before committing to one product. Without further ado, if you’re looking for the best Mac Apple mouse that combines affordability and quality, here are our favorites.

What is the best mouse for Apple products?

Determining what makes a mouse superior for Apple products depends on what you’re looking for. Each can present a focus on affordability, quality materials, functionality and how easy it is to bring on the go. If you need something that strikes a solid balance between most of these, we can recommend the Logitech MX Anywhere 3. While it is a bit pricey, it boasts a silent MagSpeed scroll wheel, side buttons, the ability to track on nearly anything, and it can last 70 days on a charge.

If you need something affordable and lithe, look no further than the Logitech Pebble M350. This is only $29.99 and makes for a great alternative to the standard Apple Magic Mouse if you need something quick and easy to use on your MacBook or iPad . But if you love how the Apple Magic Mouse features multi-touch capabilities, it might be worth its steep $79.99 price point. And finally, the Logitech MX Master 3 features a thumb rest, plenty of buttons and an ergonomic grip for $89.99.

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Most balanced Mac mouse Specifications Price: $79.99 CPI: 4K Compatibility: Mac OS / iPad OS Weight: 7.8 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Logitech Options allows for personalization + Can track on anything, even glass + MagSpeed scroll wheel Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is the best Mac mouse for those in need of balance. It features two side buttons and a customizable button below the mouse wheel. And with the MagSpeed wheel, you can scroll at high speeds without making much noise. Logitech advertises the mouse as having the ability to scroll through 1,000 lines at once.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 can also track on nearly any surface, even glass, which makes it the ideal mouse to take on the go. Logitech also advertises the mouse as having the ability to last 70 days on a full battery, and for those in a hurry, it can survive three whole hours after one minute of charging. Although the $79.99 cost is a bit expensive, it’s worth it for the quality you’re getting.

Read our full Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech Pebble M350 Most affordable Mac mouse Specifications Price: $29.99 CPI: 1K Compatibility: Mac OS / iPad OS Weight: 3.53 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Dell Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Silent clicks and scrolls + Highly affordable + Small and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Low CPI

The Logitech Pebble M350 is a great alternative to the standard Apple Magic Mouse, especially for those who aren’t looking to spend an absurd amount of money on something simple. It’s both small and lightweight, which could be an advantage or disadvantage depending on what you’re looking for. If you have large hands and expect to frequently use the mouse at home, this might not be the best pick. But if you prefer a less bulky design with a narrow grip, this should be perfect.

With only a mouse wheel, left click and right click, it’s no secret that the Logitech Pebble M350 is simple. It won’t be sufficient for more demanding projects, especially with its 1K CPI. But if you need something light and inexpensive, this should be more than enough.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech MX Master 3 Most features in a Mac mouse Specifications Price: $89.99 CPI: 4K Compatibility: Mac OS / iPad OS Weight: 10.9 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Dell 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Has a thumb rest + MagSpeed wheel + Plenty of buttons Reasons to avoid - A bit hefty

The Logitech MX Master 3 is an upgraded version of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3. It features the same MagSpeed mouse wheel that allows the user to silently scroll 1,000 lines at a time. Similar to the MX Anywhere 3, it can track on almost any surface, including glass. The big difference is that this version has a wide thumb rest and an entirely different grip. It has a steeper incline for your palm to rest against, which could be a good or bad thing depending on the type of design you’re looking for. And with Logitech Options, you can program its two side buttons, thumb rest button and CPI button to perform whatever actions you need.

Keep in mind, the Logitech MX Master 3 is the heaviest mouse in this list. It’s not the best purchase if you need something travel friendly, although it could still totally fit in a backpack if you have the room.

Read our full Logitech MX Master 3 review .

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple Magic Mouse Most premium Mac mouse Specifications Price: $79.99 CPI: 1300 Compatibility: Mac OS / iPad OS Weight: 3.48 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Minimalist design + Swift connectivity + Small and easy to take on the go Reasons to avoid - Pricey with few features

And of course, you could invest in the Apple Magic Mouse. The most obvious caveat is the price attached to his rather simple and limited product. Paying $79.99 for something that doesn’t even have a mouse wheel may seem like a stretch to some people, but if you’re interested in it, it boasts certain advantages.

The most interesting thing about Apple’s Magic Mouse, and perhaps why it’s known to be “magic,” is that its top surface has touch sensors. This means it can be used in the same ways as a trackpad on a MacBook, allowing you to perform multi-touch gestures. This is a very particular product made for a niche audience, as there are plenty of reasons to not want your mouse to perform like a trackpad. But if you truly love the idea and are willing to spend the money, the Apple Magic Mouse could be worthwhile.

How to choose the best mouse for Apple products

Choosing the best mouse for Apple products is reliant on what you intend to use it for. If you’re a frequent traveler and often take your iPad or MacBook on the go, we can recommend the Logitech Pebble M350. It’s small and lightweight, but also inexpensive at $29.99. If you need something of a similar size but with multi-touch capabilities, you could invest in the Apple Magic Mouse $79.99. While it’s certainly pricey, this is a very unique product for those looking to scroll and swipe with their fingers.

And if you want more functionality out of your mouse for Mac, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 presents a great balance of quality. Not only can it track on nearly any surface, including glass, it also has a charge that can also span 70 days. And with the addition of two side buttons, this is a solid choice for those who don’t want something basic. If you’re in need of even more features, the Logitech MX Master 3 possesses everything mentioned about the previous mouse but also boasts a thumb grip and button.