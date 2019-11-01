Best Acer Laptops 2019

Acer is known for its wide selection of laptops, ranging from sleek ultraportables like the Swift 5 or beefy gaming laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 700. And in case you're trying to shop within a budget, the company has plenty of notebooks that offer big value for a small price such as the Nitro 5.

But whether you're searching for a gaming laptop, Chromebook or business laptop, here are our top Acer laptops.

What you need to know about Black Friday

The holidays are right around the corner and you know what that means? Big discounts on some of your favorite brands. But that doesn't mean you have to wait until Black Friday to start cashing in. We're already seeing some of the best Black Friday deals pouring in. We're expecting to see deals on some of our favorite Acer laptops including the Acer Swift 7 and the Predator Helios 500. And follow our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.

Meet the world's thinnest laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.9 x 9.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Incredibly thin, attractive design

Bright, vivid display

Solid battery life

Surprisingly comfortable keyboard

Not as fast as other ultraportables

Quiet speakers

Say hello to the world's thinnest laptop. The Acer Swift 7 stuffs a vibrant 1080p display, a Core i7 processor and 9 hours of battery life into an impossibly thin design. Factor in a cozy keyboard and 4G LTE capability, and you've got a gorgeous road warrior that performs as well as it looks.

See our full Acer Swift 7 review.

Solid performance for a good price

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

Just because you can't spring for a premium laptop doesn't mean you should settle for less. Meet the Acer Aspire 5: A budget laptop that offers strong Intel Core i3 performance, a bright 15.6-inch display and long battery life -- all for an affordable $399. If you're looking to buy a premium-looking laptop with solid performance on the cheap, the Aspire 5 is the way to go.

See our Acer Aspire 5 (Core i3 2019) review.

This gaming laptop packs a serious punch

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Slim, portable design

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Seriously-fast file transfer speeds

Dim display

Runs hot with loud fans

Weak audio

Acer may have the thin-and-light game on lock. With the Predator Triton 500, gamers get a seriously portable system that offers a great mix of graphics and overall power. And thanks to the Turbo option, you can squeeze even more power out of the GPU. In addition to that aggressive svelteness, you get a solid display and a comfortable keyboard.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.

Budget doesn't mean weak

CPU: Intel Core i5-9300H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: l 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.9 x 11 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Solid specs for a budget laptop

Stays cool under pressure with customizable fan controls

Plenty of ports for peripherals

Bulky size

Finicky trackpad

Weak audio

The Acer Nitro 5 is an ideal option for a casual or entry-level gamer. The notebook is equipped with a powerful 9th Gen i5 CPU, capable GTX 1650 and slick design, all for under $1,000. The laptop runs games remarkably well and stays cool while doing so. We're also impressed with the abundant port selection. This machine's plastic body is a bit chunky, but the 9th Gen Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU more than makeup for the chassis.

See our full Acer Nitro 5 (2019) review.

Stellar performance at an affordable price

CPU: Intel Core i7-8665U | GPU: Intel 620 UHD Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: l 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13 x 9.4 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Aggressive pricing

Versatile design

Clear, loud audio

Stays cool under pressure

Stays cool under pressure

Lackluster display

Lacks USB Type-C

This marks the first time the Acer Spin 3 gets an Intel Core i7 CPU and it makes good use of the added power. It also has a responsive touch screen, a speedy SSD and a fairly comfortable keyboard. And it keeps its cool during heavy multitasking projects. Students and professionals alike will find the Spin 3 to be a solid buy.

See our full Acer Spin 3 review.

Fast performance paired with long endurance

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: l 64GB eMMC | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.2 x 10.3 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Long battery life

Decent performance for the price

Stylish look

USB Type-C and Type-A ports

Comfortable typing experience

Heavy

Thick bezels, Tinny audio

Dull screen

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315 looks to melds the simplicity of a Chromebook without sacrificing a big screen or a convertible 2-in-1 design. With a strong selection of ports, good-for-the-price performance and a lot of battery life, the Spin 15 gives big laptops a good name. One of the faster budget Chromebooks, the Spin 15 should definitely be at the top of your list.

See our full Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP 315-1H review.

Large display in an extremely lightweight, portable package

CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: l 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.1 x 9.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Lightest 15-inch laptop ever

Vivid 1080p display

Decent battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

Bloatware

Lacks discrete graphics

Acer took what it learned from making uber-slim, lightweight laptops and applied it to the Swift 5, creating the lightest 15-inch laptop ever. To hold the 2.2-pound system in your hand is a mind-boggling experience. But the Swift 5 is more than a barely-there chassis, bringing a vibrant 1080p display and solid battery life to the party. You also get a solid performance from the Core i5 CPU and integrated graphics. If you're looking for the ultimate in portability, you'll be hard-pressed to beat the Acer Swift 5.

Read our full Acer Swift 5 review.

Acer's getting back to business

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: l 512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.8 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

With the TravelMate P6, Acer has crafted a stylish notebook with a bright display, fast performance and a good selection of ports. This extremely lightweight laptop has a good 1080p display and offers an optional discrete graphics card. The TravelMate P6 holds up surprisingly well against our favorite business laptops and should be seriously considered as an alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Read our full Acer TravelMate P6 review.