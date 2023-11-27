7+ Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals — 2023 Holiday savings are boppin'!

Cyber Monday 2023 deals continue to deliver, and headphone deals are popping up like daisies which includes huge discounts on Beats by Dre wireless headphones, and we suspect more are to come.

If quality earbuds – or even some sick over-ear headphones – are on your wishlist this holiday season, we welcome you to our table as we share the best ongoing Black Friday Beats deals; from the dainty Beats Fit Pro earbuds to the solid over-ear Beats Studio 3 headphones, we got it all!

Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27th, and the last chance to nab deals like these until next year. Check out the deals we've curated for you below.

Black Friday Beats headphone deals 2023

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $169 @ Amazon

Save $180 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $169 | B&H $219

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon. Not only are these sturdy earbuds IPX4 sweat resistant, they’ll also last you a full 9 hours of continuous listening. On top of that, they offer dual audio controls and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices. Price Check: Target $149

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: Best Buy $149

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case). Price check: Best Buy $89

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $199 $99 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. Enjoy booming sound for up to 40 hours of battery life. Short on time? Five minutes of charging will squeeze three hours of life out of this monster. Step into the new season with these stylish, travel-friendly headphones.

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $149 @ Verizon

Save $50 on the Beats Fit Pro, allowing you to listen to music, talk on the phone, use virtual assistants and more. These noise canceling buds provide up to six hours of continuous battery life, plus an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, spatial audio, and Active Noise Canceling (ANC), these powerful earbuds will not leave you asking for more.. Price check: Best Buy $159| Amazon $159

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $199 $99 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. Enjoy booming sound for up to 40 hours of battery life. Short on time? Five minutes of charging will squeeze three hours of life out of this monster. Step into the new season with these stylish, travel-friendly headphones. Price Check: Walmart $99

Best Apple headphone deals

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3: $179 $169 @ B&H

Save on the Apple AirPods with MagSafe Wireless Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. It features spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking, and Dolby Atmos compatibility.