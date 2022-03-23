Xbox Series S 'Sonic' limited edition introduces fluffy controllers

Xbox is celebrating the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with a limited edition custom Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless Controllers that come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red — and they are incredibly fluffy.



Available through an enter-to-win sweepstake competition, the black Xbox Series S console features a golden portal ring around the vent along with a graphic of Sonic and Knuckles clashing from the upcoming film. As for those fluffy Xbox Wireless Controllers, expect "textured coatings reminiscent of the 'bristly' texture of hedgehogs in the wild."

Announced on Xbox Wire, those interested in getting their hands on these fuzzy controllers can only do so by entering the competition. To enter, fans will need to retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet and include the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes or redeem Microsoft Rewards points, for those in the U.S.

(Image credit: Xbox)

The competition ends on April 4, and since Xbox hasn't announced the price or availability of the custom Xbox Series S console or unique Xbox Wireless Controllers, this really is a limited edition grab.



Xbox is no stranger to big collaborations and bizarre products, as it brought out special Space Jam Xbox controllers, a $10,000 Xbox Series X by Gucci, and the iconic Xbox Series X mini fridge. Now with the red and blue fuzzy controllers, Xbox has taken things up a notch. We're not sure if they will be comfortable to hold, or if the lucky winners will need to throw them in the washing machine from time to time.