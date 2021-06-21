Wow! Acer Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen drops below $300 on Prime Day

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of our favorite mainstream laptops. If you're looking for an affordable PC with solid performance, this Prime Day laptop deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 for $300 from Amazon. Normally priced at $400, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this AMD Ryzen CPU laptop. It's also one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

Acer Aspire 5 deal

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $400 now $300 @ Amazon

At $80 off, the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 is at its best price yet. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!View Deal

In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we were impressed by its good sound quality and a full selection of ports. Design-wise, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood.

At 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is thinner and lighter than the HP 14 Laptop (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches). In terms of ports, the Aspire 5 packs an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable everyday laptop.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.