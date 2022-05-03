Warcraft Mobile: How to watch the reveal of WoW's new chapter

Blizzard Entertainment will be unveiling a Warcraft mobile game today, with a leak claiming its comparable to Clash of Clans. Just a couple of weeks ago, the company showed off some of the most exciting changes to come with WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight.

This announcement will mark the next chapter in Warcraft history, and we're hoping it's as polished as Hearthstone. If Diablo: Immortal can be treated like a full entry in the series, perhaps this new Warcraft mobile game can return old fans to the days of the original Warcraft trilogy.

How to watch Warcraft Mobile announcement

Blizzard Entertainment's Warcraft Mobile announcement stream will go live today at 10am PST / 1pm EST. It appears it will be revealed exclusively on Blizzard's website, as there has been no mention of YouTube or Twitch on the company's announcement post. Blizzard revealed Dragonflight on Twitch and YouTube, so it's unorthodox that this won't be shown there.

Blizzard's stream announcement is vague on details, merely promising a "new mobile game for the heroes of Azeroth looking to play on the go." We do know it has been designed from the ground up, so it won't just be a mobile version of World of Warcraft or one of the original Warcraft games.

Blizzard Entertainment has been tight-lipped about the Warcraft Mobile reveal, but a couple of recent leaks give us an idea of what to expect.

What to expect out of the Warcraft Mobile reveal

Jason Schreier shared a leak that the company had two mobile games in development. One of them was cancelled earlier this year and was intended to be a Pokémon Go-esque experience, likely inspired by World of Warcraft's Pet Battles system. Pet Battles are the game's take on Pokémon, allowing players to collect critters from all around the world and use them in struggles against challenging bosses.

Schreier claims the other mobile game is comparable to Clash of Clans. Considering the other one was cancelled, we can only assume this is the one that's set to be revealed today. And although we don't know much about it, Warcraft's foundation lies within real-time strategy, so it's possible this mobile game will be a return to the franchise's roots.