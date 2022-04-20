World of Warcraft Dragonflight's Dracthyr Evoker will finally let me play the adorable dragon of my dreams

World of Warcraft Dragonflight was revealed today with an in-depth breakdown showcasing its new content, and one of its most notable additions is the inclusion of a new Dracthyr race and Evoker class. Plenty of leaks eluded to this reveal, so it wasn't too surprising, but certainly exciting to see all of our hopes and dreams come true.

The Dracthyr are a race of dragon/humanoid hybrids that can only be coupled with the Evoker class. This is the first time Blizzard has ever done this for WoW, as the introduction of a new race can normally be coupled with more than one class.

Not only will the Dracthyr have their awesome dragon forms, but they'll also be able to transform into a humanoid alternative. Both can be customized freely during character creator, similar to how the Worgen functions. Players can now go in-depth with scale/horn customization and color the Dracthyr's hair in unique ways.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Dracthyr channel the Aspects, able to utilize Red, Blue, Bronze, Green, and Black magic. Each spell has a prismatic effect that combines the colors of all the Aspects before firing, with Red Magic spell Pyre only changing to crimson when it gets close to the enemy. Players can even fly around and cast spells while doing so.

The Dracthyr will feature the ability to utilize all five aspects split across its specializations. Devastation will focus on Red and Blue magic, utilized as a ranged damage dealer. Preservation will focus on Green and Bronze magic, which allows the player to heal party members. Dracthyr also have abilities that can be held down to deal varying amounts of damage, adding an additional level of control to the character.

What's especially interesting about this breakdown video is that they don't go into how the Dracthyr can channel Black Magic. It's possible that this aspect isn't ready yet, or the destructive nature of this specialization means it should be revealed later on in a more dramatic fashion.

The Dracthyr were created by Neltharion and will be able to join the Horde or Alliance side at character creation. They're also a hero class who will start at level 58. Getting a new race revolving around dragons is a dream come true, and being able to jump into a new class (that can heal) is even more exciting. Today is a wonderful day and I can't wait to spend three hours in character customization once Dragonflight launches.