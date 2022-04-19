Live
WoW 10.0 Reveal: Live updates
Here's everything happening at the show
By Momo Tabari published
Blizzard Entertainment is revealing what’s in store for the future of World of Warcraft in a presentation today. We already know that World of Warcraft’s cross-faction update is in the works, but we’re hoping to hear good news that can breathe some life into the game in other ways. After all, Shadowlands suffered from a particularly exhausting endgame, so hopefully these issues are addressed.
World of Warcraft’s 10.0 reveal will go live on April 19 at 9am PST / 12pm EST. You can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or keep up with this article to get live updates when the show goes live. Rumors have been circulating around the existence of a rumored Evoker class and Dragonkin race, both of which could be revealed today if the leaks were true.
WoW 10.0's reveal starts in 10 minutes. Be sure to tune in on YouTube or Twitch to catch the show. If you can't make it, we'll be updating this post with live updates. For Azeroth!
Rumors suggesting WoW's ninth expansion would be titled Dragonflight have been circulating for months. But now, we have seen leaked images that showcase a convincing logo, along with poster art featuring Alexstraza. We're a little over an hour away from the reveal, but these details seems near-confirmed.
We're only two hours away from the show, but a couple of new images have leaked, showing off WoW 10.0's dragon race and expanded talent tree. We're not certain these leaks are legit, but the images are quite convincing.
We're 3 hours away from the reveal of WoW 10.0. After all of the rumors and speculation revolving around the Dragon Isles, Evoker class, Dragonkin race, and expanded talent tree system, we're finally going to see what Blizzard has actually been working on for the past couple of years.
