Warcraft Arclight Rumble reveal: Live updates

Blizzard Entertainment is set to unveil its Warcraft mobile game today, reportedly comparable to Clash of Clans according to a leak. Just a couple of weeks ago, the company showed off some of the most exciting changes to come with WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight.

Blizzard Entertainment's Warcraft Mobile announcement stream will go live today at 10am PST / 1pm EST. It appears it will be revealed on Blizzard's website and YouTube.