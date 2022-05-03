Live
Warcraft Arclight Rumble reveal: Live updates
Tune in for everything happening at the show!
By Momo Tabari published
Blizzard Entertainment is set to unveil its Warcraft mobile game today, reportedly comparable to Clash of Clans according to a leak. Just a couple of weeks ago, the company showed off some of the most exciting changes to come with WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight.
Blizzard Entertainment's Warcraft Mobile announcement stream will go live today at 10am PST / 1pm EST. It appears it will be revealed on Blizzard's website and YouTube.
Players can customize their leaders with special talents and change how they function fundamentally. There will also be weekly dungeons, which players can do alone or with friends. Raids will also be shown off in the future, and the closed beta will begin sometime soon, so stay tuned on Blizzard's social media to keep up to date.
One of the developers managed to lose the battle, even though they designed the map! We're seeing chickens, kobolds and trolls battle against the developer's Gnome engineer. The "overtime" sound effect sounds like its straight from Overwatch. There will be 70+ maps in the game, all across Azeroth.
Players can select from a ton of leaders and utilize their special abilities to change up stragies. Blizzard Entertainment is currently showing off a live playtest of how the game works.
Blizzard Entertainment claims the game has been inspired by tower defense, but is moreso focused on making it a tower offense. Players will collect gold and level up their characters through five families, including the Alliance, Horde, Blackrock, Undead, and Beasts.
The event is starting with a cutesy cinematic showcasing a pinball-esque machine and a character tossing a ton of figurines onto the battlefield for them to battle it out!
Shortly before the reveal event, Warcraft: Arclight Rumble received a website page officially hosted by Blizzard!
Blizzard's new Warcraft Mobile game will finally be revealed in 40 minutes. We know it'll be comparable to Clash of Clans, according to a leak from Jason Schreier. We'll be updating this article with live updates once the show begins.
