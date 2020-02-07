This HP Spectre x360 13 for $500 off is the best laptop deal we've seen all year

It's only February and yet we might be looking, jaw on the floor, at the best laptop deal of the year.

Best Buy is selling the HP Spectre x360 13 for $799, or $500 off the original $1,299 price. This deal only gets better as the laptop on sale packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory.

Earlier this year the Spectre x360 13 was $300 off. Now at $500 off, this sale shatters anything we've seen in 2020, and would even have been considered a top deal on Black Friday last year.

If you're not convinced yet, the latest HP Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop on the market. Actually, it's one of the best laptops, period.

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

In our HP Spectre x360 13 review, we marveled at the latest version's updated design, which elevated it from stunning to a hardware masterpiece thanks to its thinner bezels. On top of that, the Spectre x360 13 offers fast performance from its 10th Gen CPUs and epic battery life of 13+ hours.

We're confident in this deal because we reviewed this exact model, which has a Core i7-1065G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Those components have the computing torque to power demanding processes, whether you're crunch numbers, streaming videos or even playing games at lower graphics settings.

This HP Spectre x360 13 has a 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen display. There is an optional 4K panel, but we'd go with this FHD option. Not only is the screen bright and vivid, but it allows for all-day battery life.

To top this all off, the Spectre x360 13 has one of the best keyboards of any thin and lightweight laptop. And on the subject of portability, the device weighs just 2.9 pounds.

With all that said, this $500 off discount on the Spectre x360 13 is the best deal of the year. Hell, it might be the best laptop deal we see in 2020.