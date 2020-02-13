This excellent HP Envy 13t deal is cheaper than the XPS 13 and MacBook Air

The HP Envy 13t is the perfect laptop for anyone who wants a premium, portable machine that won't break the bank. As part of its massive Presidents' Day sales, HP is slashing the price of this excellent MacBook Air killer.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy 13t on sale for $712.49 via coupon code "5PDS2020". That's $287 off and the cheapest HP Envy 13t deal we've seen. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

HP Envy 13t Laptop: was $999 now $712 @ HP

The Envy 13t is HP's answer to the XPS 13 and MacBook Air. Rarely on sale, use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $712.49. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's cheaper and a better configuration than both the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.View Deal

The HP Envy 13t is one of the best laptops of 2020. The configuration sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Those specs blow away the base MacBook Air and XPS 13, both of which rely on previous-gen CPUs and cost more money.

However, the HP Envy 13t isn't just good on paper, it's also a powerful machine when used for everyday tasks. In our HP Envy 13t review, we found it's the perfect laptop for anyone who needs to get things done. Keep in mind, we reviewed a model with Intel's previous-gen CPU, so the machine on sale today should offer even better performance.

The Envy 13t is just one of many HP laptops on sale this weekend. Other deals include: