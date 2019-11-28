This $999 MacBook Pro is the best MacBook deal of Black Friday

If you plan to buy a new MacBook this Black Friday, we've got an epic deal for you.

Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $999 after a $300 discount. That's the lowest we've ever seen this latest 2019 model. Not only is the base model on sale, but the version with four Thunderbolt 3 ports is also $300 off.

That said, if you want to buy a MacBook Pro for yourself or as a gift, then jump on this deal before it disappears.

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This $999 version has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 128GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

In our MacBook Pro 13-inch review, we praised the sleek laptop for its fast performance, bright and colorful Retina display and improved keyboard. While it still has Butterfly keys, Apple changed the design to make them more reliable. On top of those perks, the MacBook Pro also has great speakers and a super-useful Touch ID sensor.

This is the lowest we've ever seen the 2019 MacBook Pro, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out fast.

If you missed it, bookmark our best MacBook Black Friday deals page, which we'll be updating with all of the latest deals on Apple laptops. For everything else, see our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals pages.