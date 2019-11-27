This $89 Samsung Chromebook is a dream buy for bargain hunters

Whether it's for your kid or just to do basic online tasks, a budget laptop can be a useful tool that saves you tons of money. This Black Friday, we've found one of the cheapest ever.

Best Buy is selling the Samsung Chromebook 3 for just $89 after a $100 discount. Yes, you read that right, this laptop is selling for under $100. That makes it one of the least expensive laptops you can buy this Black Friday.

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was 189 now $89

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we gave the budget laptop a 4-star rating and applauded its bright screen and long battery life. The model we reviewed was a little different from the one on sale and packed more powerful components but at a higher price point.

The unit Best Buy is selling comes with an Intel Atom x5 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. Those are very limited specs so this laptop should be used for only the most basic of tasks, like checking your email, surfing the web or doing homework.

