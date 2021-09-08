The new Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds with active noise cancellation is only $99 — are the AirPods Pro in trouble?

Lenovo just unleashed a new set of wireless earbuds at a competitive price that may have luxury-oriented Apple shaking in its boots. The Smart Wireless Earbuds are only $99.99, but come with active noise cancellation, up to 28 hours of use with the charging case, and water and sweat resistance.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon maker boasts that the Smart Wireless Earbuds are ideal for on-the-go music lovers, podcast junkies and communicators who want to stay immersed in whatever they're listening to as they pass through noisy areas like subways and construction zones.

If your commute is filled with cacophonous noises, the Smart Wireless Earbuds may come to the rescue with its smart, adaptive noise cancellation tech. They can tune out up to 38 decibels of ambient noise.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Smart Wireless Earbuds have six microphones with noise cancellation (three in each bud). Lenovo also pointed out that the earbuds sport 11mm dynamic drivers for immersive audio. The touch controls are customizable and Google Assistant is always one command away from serving up a hands-free experience. Plus, there's an equalizer built into the companion app.

As mentioned, the Smart Wireless Earbuds can last 28 hours with its case, but seven hours on one charge (with active noise cancellation off). The case can be charged wirelessly or by USB-C. You can instantly pair the Smart Wireless Earbuds with your devices with just a flip of the case.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds (Image credit: Future)

Feel free to walk outside with Smart Wireless Earbuds during a drizzle — and don't worry about sweat cascading down your face during intense workouts. The Smart Wireless Earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which means that it should be protected from splashing water.

If you're concerned about fit, you'll be relieved to know that there are four different tip sizes you can choose from. The Smart Wireless Earbuds are available in two colors: black and white.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo says that the Smart Wireless Earbuds should hit store shelves by Q3 of this year, so you'll be able to enjoy the new earbuds before the holidays.