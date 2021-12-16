Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 dock is designed for M1 MacBook Pro owners

Apple's MacBook Pro 14 offers more than enough power to outperform some of the most powerful Intel and AMD-powered laptops, thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. To match its specs, Satechi has launched a new Thunderbolt 4 Dock.



The latest docking station from the popular tech accessory brand is designed for M1 Max MacBook Pro owners, featuring 11 ports, 40Gbps data transfer speeds, and 96W power delivery for charging. While designed to be compatible with Apple Silicon devices, it's also the ideal partner for Windows 11 laptops.

Now available for $299.99 on Satechi's main website, it boasts three Thunderbolt 4 ports with 40Gbps data transfer speeds and one host port, three USB-A 3.2 with up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds, one USB-A 2.0 for charging, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Since Apple's latest MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 now have the ability to support up to three Pro Display XDRs and a fourth 4K TV display, Satechi's docking station is looking a lot more reasonable. The company claims the Thunderbolt 4 docking station can support dual 4K HDMI video.



The dock also comes with a removable AC adapter for an extra boost of external power to help run those high-powered PC peripherals.



Satechi's new dock is going up against other Thunderbolt 4 docking stations to come out this year, including the Anker Apex Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and Kensington SD1650P USB-C 4K Portable Docking Station. While $300 is nothing to sneeze at, you'll find this to be the average price for a majority of the best docking stations with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.



The Satechi Thunder 4 Dock may have an edge over its competition for MacBook owners, seeing as its aluminum build is similar to Apple's popular laptops.