Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor gets amazing $200 price cut

Looking for a bargain gaming monitor? Samsung's 28-inch Odyssey G7 display is now on sale thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 discounts with a nifty $200 price drop.



You can now pick up the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor for just $599 (opens in new tab), which is a significant drop from its original $799 price tag. Boasting 4K resolution with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, along with an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X console gaming, this deal should not be missed!

Samsung's Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is engineered to deliver immersive gaming performance. It packs a 28-inch IPS panel with ultrafast 1ms response time.

Though we didn't test this monitor, Odyssey G7 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its hassle-free setup, rich colors, and low latency.

For your connectivity needs, the Odyssey G7 offers plenty of options. You get an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort, USB ports, and a headphone jack. Oh, and it also has two front-facing light panels, adjustable positioning so users can swivel, tilt, pivot, adjust its height, and more.

If you're looking for an awesome gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series console, the Samsung Odyssey G7 is worth the splurge.