Trending

Quick! $525 off the RTX 3070 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop will disappear soon

By

Grab the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop for just $1,599

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deal
(Image credit: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro)

Black Friday deals are still pouring in after the official Friday came and went, but I'm still writing these deals -- catch the RTX 3070 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop for $525 off.

Right now you can snatch the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 for just $1,595 with coupons BFDEAL26 and HOLIDAYSURPRISE at Lenovo's site.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with BFDEAL26 and HOLIDAYSURPRISE
Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is a great gaming laptop with a bright 16-inch QHD display, a fantastic keyboard, and speedy performance. It's a steal for $525 off.

View Deal

Seemingly inspired by its business-focused ThinkPad relatives, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro flaunts one of the best keyboards we've ever used. Paired with a comfortable typing experience is a bright and vivid 16-inch display, a generous selection of ports and decent battery life (from the AMD version we tested).

From ThinkPads to Yogas, Lenovo has earned a reputation for making quality laptops. It's why the company sells more notebooks than any other brand. However, gaming is one segment where Lenovo lags behind some of its rivals. The Legion 5 Pro has convinced us that it could change that. Yes, the design is bland, but Lenovo's other wildly popular products are successful because they address function before form — much like the Legion 5 Pro. 

What it lacks in flashy aesthetics, it makes up for with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD display, an exceptional keyboard and touchpad, plenty of ports, and outstanding performance.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.