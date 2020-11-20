PS5 DualSense gets more advanced support on Steam — here's what works

The PS5 DualSense controller is one component of the next-gen consoles that seems to be pretty much unanimously accepted as the better of the two next-gen controllers. You can argue about the exact fit in your hand maybe, but the PS5 DualSense feels like a leap forward in controller tech compared to the Xbox Series X controller.

Safe to assume then that PC gamers that like to use controllers might want to get in on that next-gen controller action too. And while basic support is quickly becoming available. Valve is making some real progress on delivering the more advanced features through Steam including trackpad support, LEDs, gyroscope and some haptics (via Engadget).

If you have a gaming PC and a PS5 controller and want to give this a shot you just need to download the latest Steam Client beta. The primary focus of the last update was surrounding the rumble functionality while wireless, a number of features were contingent on remaining plugged in previously.

The big missing piece right now is probably the functionality that has garnered the most attention on the PS5 DualSense, the adaptive triggers. They allow you to actually feel different tension depending on what you are doing in-game and after getting a look inside the PS5 DualSense earlier this month it is an incredible feat of engineering.

Now some of this is, of course, dependent on developers bringing support for these features into their PC games. And it's impossible to predict how uptake will go there, after all it was a concern as to how many developers would even bring that support to games on the PS5. We've been encouraged there, but it could be a different story on PC.

Version 2.1.17 is out. DualSense and JoyCon mapping support have been added. Note: DualSense rumble and lightbar support only work over a USB connection for now.https://t.co/54gewfoNgHNovember 19, 2020

For now, you'll have to make do with what Valve is able to provide through Steam. If you're looking for something more, you can turn to DS4Windows on GitHub which brings support for many controllers to PC and features updates for PS5 DualSense and Nintendo Switch JoyCons in the latest update.

We'll definitely be keeping tabs on these efforts as the PS5 DualSense is an amazing controller and we'd love to use it everywhere that we can.