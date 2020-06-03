PS5 component shipments starting — Still on target for Holiday 2020 (report)

While the PS5 games showcase has been indefinitely postponed, work on the PS5 itself must of course continue if Sony is going to deliver the console by its holiday 2020 deadline.

The latest indication that everything remains on target comes from a Digitimes report that revealed shipments of the customized AMD processors for the PS5 are set to begin shipping on June 7.

The information comes from backend integrated circuit packaging and testing service providers and reportedly the shipments will build from the June 7 launch and come to a head sometime in Q3 2020.

This comes just a couple of weeks after similar reports that the Xbox Series X had entered production. Both companies have continued to express confidence that the consoles will launch on time, however, there has been some question as to what kind of volume will be available at launch.

Given the continued effects of Covid-19 and potential for a resurgence this summer, there is of course, the chance that these timelines fall apart in the coming months. However, it is good to see both companies continue to hit these milestones toward shipping the much-anticipated next-gen consoles this fall.