Best Prime Day PS5 and PS4 deals in 2021

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Prime Day PlayStation deals you can right now from Amazon and other retailers.
Although Amazon Prime Day 2021 is less than a week away, retailers are wasting no time rolling out early Prime Day-worthy PS4 and PS5 deals. Now is a great time for PlayStation gamers to stockpile games and accessories.
Although the PS5 is Sony's flagship console, the PS4 is no slouch. With its excellent exclusive titles, tons of entertainment features, and VR support, it's still one of the best gaming systems to buy.
Best Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals right now
Demon's Souls for PS5: was $70 now $50 @ Amazon
This Prime Day-worthy PS5 deal saves you $20 on Demon's Souls for PlayStation 5. In our Demon's Souls review, we praised this game's phenomenal visuals, creative world, and unique boss battles. We gave Demon's Souls the Editor's Choice award for its excellent use of color, astounding attention to detail, and unprecedented level of graphical fidelity. Own it now for an all-time low price. View Deal
Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon
Now $20 off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5 is cheaper than ever. One of the best PS5 games to own, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a creative game that stimulates your senses in fascinating ways. It takes full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller but adds layers with delightful visuals and sounds. View Deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon
Now $20 off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the best PS5 games to buy. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Best Buy offers the same deal.
View Deal
Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $60 now $17 @ Walmart
This pre-Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deal takes $43 off Madden NFL 21.This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost. Amazon has it on sale for $18 (42 off). View Deal
Best Buy PlayStation Game Deals: up to 50% off PS4|PS5 games @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Prime Day rivaling deals slashes up to 50% off select PS4 and PS5 games. Save on best-selling titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, FIFA 21 and more. View Deal
Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition for PS5: was $70 now $50 Amazon
At $20 Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition is at its lowest price ever. This football game features next-gen player movement fueled by real-world Next Gen Stats. Authentic new environments inside NFL stadiums for realistic gameplay like never before. View Deal
Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 and PS5: was $100 now $69 @ Walmart
Now $31 off, the Razer Raion Fightpad is one of the best controllers for PS4 and PS5 consoles. It has a 6 face button layout as found on arcade sticks — strategically spaced to give you quick access to your commands. The Mecha-tactile 8-way D-pad helps you execute moves with more precision than a 4-way D-pad. View Deal
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive: was $110 now $63 @ Amazon
The Seagate Portable Hard Drive gives you enough storage space for over 50 games. It's lightweight, compact and doesn't need its own plug, and serves as an easy way to manage games. View Deal
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4|PS5: was $400 now $217 @ Amazon
Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators. It works with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. View Deal
WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $63 @ Best Buy
Now $47 off, the WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high-capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for your growing PlayStation gaming library. View Deal