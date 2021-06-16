Best Prime Day PS5 and PS4 deals in 2021

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Prime Day PlayStation deals you can right now from Amazon and other retailers.

Although Amazon Prime Day 2021 is less than a week away, retailers are wasting no time rolling out early Prime Day-worthy PS4 and PS5 deals. Now is a great time for PlayStation gamers to stockpile games and accessories.

Although the PS5 is Sony's flagship console, the PS4 is no slouch. With its excellent exclusive titles, tons of entertainment features, and VR support, it's still one of the best gaming systems to buy.

Looking for Xbox One deals? Check out our Prime Day Xbox One deals roundup for more savings.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early deals to shop right now

Looking for Xbox deals? Check out our Prime Day Xbox deals roundup for more savings.

Prime Day runs from June 21 to June 22

Best Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals right now

Demon's Souls for PS5: was $70 now $50 @ Amazon

This Prime Day-worthy PS5 deal saves you $20 on Demon's Souls for PlayStation 5. In our Demon's Souls review, we praised this game's phenomenal visuals, creative world, and unique boss battles. We gave Demon's Souls the Editor's Choice award for its excellent use of color, astounding attention to detail, and unprecedented level of graphical fidelity. Own it now for an all-time low price. View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Now $20 off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5 is cheaper than ever. One of the best PS5 games to own, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a creative game that stimulates your senses in fascinating ways. It takes full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller but adds layers with delightful visuals and sounds. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Now $20 off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the best PS5 games to buy. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Best Buy offers the same deal.



View Deal

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $60 now $17 @ Walmart

This pre-Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deal takes $43 off Madden NFL 21.This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost. Amazon has it on sale for $18 (42 off). View Deal

Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition for PS5: was $70 now $50 Amazon

At $20 Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition is at its lowest price ever. This football game features next-gen player movement fueled by real-world Next Gen Stats. Authentic new environments inside NFL stadiums for realistic gameplay like never before. View Deal

Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 and PS5: was $100 now $69 @ Walmart

Now $31 off, the Razer Raion Fightpad is one of the best controllers for PS4 and PS5 consoles. It has a 6 face button layout as found on arcade sticks — strategically spaced to give you quick access to your commands. The Mecha-tactile 8-way D-pad helps you execute moves with more precision than a 4-way D-pad. View Deal

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive: was $110 now $63 @ Amazon

The Seagate Portable Hard Drive gives you enough storage space for over 50 games. It's lightweight, compact and doesn't need its own plug, and serves as an easy way to manage games. View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4|PS5: was $400 now $217 @ Amazon

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators. It works with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3. View Deal